Salt & Pepper Unveils ‘IoT Trust Deficit’ Report Highlighting Consumer Anxiety in Smart Home Market

Salt & Pepper, a leading European IoT development and strategy firm, announced the core findings of its “IoT Trust Deficit” report , revealing that consumer anxiety over security and usability is the primary constraint on the multi-billion-dollar smart home market. The comprehensive survey of 1,200 consumers across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark found that an overwhelming 81.1% would be more inclined to purchase an IoT device if it featured an official EU cybersecurity certification or “trustmark.”

The report confirms that this widespread anxiety—dubbed the “Trust Deficit”—has a direct financial impact on the industry, with 21.7% of consumers reporting they have been stopped from purchasing a specific IoT device due to security concerns.

Key findings from the survey demonstrate the scale of the problem:

Risk Over Reward: More than half ( 52.5% ) of current smart device owners believe the perceived security and privacy risks are equal to or greater than the benefits they receive.

Knowledge Gap: Despite high anxiety, 66% of consumers admit they know very little or nothing about existing security regulations like the GDPR or the forthcoming AI Act, underscoring the need for a simplified, recognizable trust mechanism.

Usability Concerns: Beyond security, the study highlights critical user experience failures, with 26% of consumers in the Netherlands specifically frustrated by devices from different brands failing to work together.

Gender and Privacy Divide: The report also uncovered a significant gender gap in privacy concerns: 45% of women expressed a fear of devices listening or recording without consent, compared to 35% of men.

The report concludes that the key to unlocking the market’s full potential is directly addressing this deficit. The overwhelming demand for a Trustmark, supported by 81.1% of consumers, signals that EU regulation is viewed by the public not as a business hurdle, but as a necessary and consumer-demanded feature for peace of mind.

The full “IoT Trust Deficit” report details market-specific skepticism, generational clashes over AI adoption, and strategic principles for innovators to navigate this fragmented landscape.

