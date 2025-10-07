Mental Help Global Launches AI-Powered Mental Health Platform to Support War-Affected Ukrainians

A nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to mental health care today announced the launch of a groundbreaking AI-powered platform designed to deliver immediate, culturally relevant psychological first aid to Ukrainians impacted by war, displacement, and trauma. Developed in collaboration with Ukrainian clinicians and global experts, the tool addresses critical gaps in mental health services for a population where an estimated 15 million face psychological distress and only one psychologist is available per 100,000 people in some regions.

Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has triggered one of the world’s most urgent mental health crises. Millions grapple with PTSD, anxiety, and grief amid destroyed infrastructure, displacement, and a decimated mental health workforce. Traditional care systems, reliant on in-person therapy, are inaccessible to many in frontline areas or remote regions. “Humanitarian crises require solutions that meet people where they are—literally and emotionally,” said Mitzi Perdue, Co-Founder of Mental Help Global. “Our AI bridges the gap between desperation and hope, offering support when and where it’s needed most.”

MHG’s platform, co-developed with Harvard’s Program in Refugee Trauma and Ukrainian mental health professionals, combines evidence-based therapeutic techniques with cutting-edge technology. Unlike translated tools, the AI is natively built in Ukrainian, ensuring linguistic precision and cultural sensitivity—critical for effective trauma care. Key features include:

– 24/7 Accessibility: Functions offline and in low-connectivity environments, vital in conflict zones.

– Culturally Informed Care: Algorithms trained on local dialects, idioms, and trauma contexts.

– Triage & Referrals: Identifies high-risk users and connects them to human therapists or NGOs.

– Open-Source & Secure: Locally hosted to protect user privacy and adaptable for global crises.

The tool does not replace therapists but amplifies their reach, offering psychoeducation, coping strategies, and emotional support to reduce burnout among Ukraine’s overtaxed mental health workforce.

MHG’s approach prioritizes sustainability and scalability. Modular design allows rapid adaptation to new languages and crises, while partnerships with technologists, veterans, and clinicians ensure ethical deployment. “This isn’t just an app—it’s a lifeline,” said a Kyiv-based psychologist advising the project. “For survivors who’ve lost everything, anonymity and immediacy can make the difference between isolation and healing.”

As a nonprofit, MHG relies on donor support to scale operations. Contributions fund AI training, local NGO partnerships, and refugee outreach. The platform is free, with self-help resources and community support features accessible via the official website .

“Mental health is the invisible wound of war,” added Perdue. “With this tool, we’re proving that innovation can turn the tide—one conversation at a time.”

About Mental Help Global:

Mental Help Global (MHG) is a nonprofit leveraging AI to democratize mental health care in crisis settings. Founded by technologists and humanitarian leaders, MHG collaborates with experts to deliver scalable, culturally adapted solutions.