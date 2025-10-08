Millionaire Agent Academy Launches Revolutionary Listing System to Make Sellers Chase Agents

Transforming Real Estate with the “Come List Me Calls” System

Millionaire Agent Academy, founded by real estate powerhouse Mike Costigan, is making waves in the industry with its innovative “Come List Me Calls” system. Designed to break the traditional real estate sales model, this system empowers agents to attract sellers who are ready to list, without relying on cold calls or door knocking.

For decades, real estate agents have struggled with exhausting methods like cold calling, cold emails, and door-to-door prospecting. However, Mike Costigan, once the #1 agent at the world’s largest single RE/MAX office, realized there had to be a better way. Through his “Come List Me Calls” system, he’s not only transformed his own business but has also set a new standard for agents across the nation.

The Three-Step Framework That Changed Mike Costigan’s Career

Mike’s journey to becoming one of the most recognized listing agents in the country is rooted in a simple, repeatable process. By combining targeted marketing, strategic positioning, and proven techniques, the “Come List Me Calls” system has helped agents like Mike consistently attract more listings and scale their businesses.

The cornerstone of Mike’s success was his ability to position himself as a trusted authority in his community. Through his strategic marketing system, he created a “sellers-chasing-you” momentum that eliminated the need for aggressive cold prospecting. Instead, sellers came directly to him, making his system more efficient and far less stressful.

Millionaire Agent Academy: A New Era for Real Estate Professionals

In 2019, Mike expanded his vision into Millionaire Agent Academy, a community and training program designed for agents who are serious about breaking free from the grind of traditional prospecting. The Academy’s mission is simple: help agents rise to the top 1% of their markets. This is achieved through a combination of world-class coaching, step-by-step marketing systems, and accountability practices.

Agents who join Millionaire Agent Academy are equipped with the tools to create predictable, inbound demand from sellers. By implementing Mike’s three-step framework, agents can stop chasing business and start operating like listing authorities. The result? A consistent flow of inbound seller leads, higher commission retention, and a business that runs smoothly with less effort.

Proven Success: Results That Speak for Themselves

The success of the “Come List Me Calls” system is not theoretical. Mike used this exact process to build a market-dominating listing business, listing more than 100 homes per month multiple times. His ability to consistently produce listings at this level has placed him in the top tier of real estate professionals across the country.

Mike’s track record has been recognized in national media, including top-producer spotlights and industry awards. His methods have helped countless agents achieve what they once thought was impossible, building a listing business that consistently grows month after month.

Mike Costigan Recognized as the Best Real Estate Agent Coach in the US of 2025

In recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to the real estate coaching industry, Mike Costigan has been named the Best Real Estate Agent Coach in the US for 2025 . This prestigious honor highlights his exceptional ability to innovate and lead in an often competitive field. Through his “Come List Me Calls” system, Mike has redefined how agents approach lead generation, making it a highly effective and sustainable process for growing their businesses.

The recognition underscores Mike’s commitment to empowering agents with tools that drive success, reinforcing his reputation as a top-tier mentor in the real estate world.

The Agent 1% Movement: Shaping the Future of Real Estate

Beyond coaching individual agents, Mike’s “Agent 1%” movement has created a community of like-minded real estate professionals who are committed to excellence. The Academy’s members are given access to exclusive training and networking opportunities, all designed to help agents grow into the top 1% of their market.

Agents who embrace the Agent 1% mindset are encouraged to ditch the traditional sales tactics and focus on becoming the trusted authority in their neighborhood. By positioning themselves strategically through the “Come List Me Calls” system, these agents can consistently attract more sellers and retain more of their commissions.

About Millionaire Agent Academy

Millionaire Agent Academy is a premier coaching and training program created by Mike Costigan, a former #1 agent at the largest RE/MAX office in the world. The Academy’s mission is to help real estate professionals stop chasing sellers and start operating as listing authorities. With its proven “Come List Me Calls” system, the Academy empowers agents to build a sustainable and profitable listing business. Through coaching, accountability, and marketing systems, Millionaire Agent Academy helps agents reach the top 1% of their markets.

Media Contact

Mike Costigan

Founder, Millionaire Agent Academy

Email: support@millionaireagentacademy.com

Website: Mike Costigan’s website

Facebook: Mike Costigan Facebook

Instagram: Mike Costigan Instagram

YouTube: Mike Costigan YouTube

Trustpilot: Mike Costigan Reviews