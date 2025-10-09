Disney Plus Raising Prices by Up to $3, Expanding Hulu Branding to Canada

Disney Plus is rolling out a new round of price increases in Canada. The streaming service, which hosts the popular Star Wars and Marvel franchises, announced that the monthly cost of its commercial-free streaming packages will rise by as much as $3 beginning in November.

Price Hikes and Ad-Supported Tier

A company representative confirmed that the price for the standard high-definition subscription will increase by $3, bringing its new monthly cost to **$15.99**. Concurrently, the price of the premium 4K package will see a $1 hike, rising to **$16.99 per month**. The price for Disney’s standard subscription with ad breaks will remain unchanged at $8.99 a month. This move is part of a trend of similar price increases across several regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom. This strategy aims to encourage more subscribers to migrate to the cheaper, but more profitable, ad-supported options, which generate additional revenue through commercial spots. While other platforms like Netflix and Apple TV Plus have raised prices this year, the last price increase for Canadian Disney Plus subscriptions was approximately two years ago.

Another major change is taking place at Disney Plus this week as the streaming service is retiring its Star branding and replacing it with the Hulu brand in all its international markets, which includes Canada. Disney stated that this decision will not affect its programming selection but is intended to achieve “more closely aligning Disney Plus Canada with the U.S. and global markets.”

Recent Public Controversy

Last month, the streaming service faced a very public consumer boycott that led some subscribers to cancel their accounts. The boycott was a direct response to Disney’s handling of the Jimmy Kimmel controversy. In mid-September, the Disney-owned TV network ABC suspended Kimmel following comments he made concerning the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a decision that sparked widespread discussion regarding freedom of speech. Kimmel’s show resumed airing on ABC a few days later.

What The Author Thinks The continuous price increases across ad-free streaming tiers by Disney Plus and its competitors signal the end of the initial era of undervalued streaming services. This strategy is clearly designed to make the commercial-free option feel like a premium luxury, effectively coercing price-sensitive subscribers into the ad-supported tier. While the adoption of the unified Hulu branding is a smart move for global consistency, the company risks consumer backlash by raising prices so soon after a major public controversy, demonstrating a confidence that the allure of Star Wars and Marvel content is strong enough to withstand both price fatigue and political dissent.

