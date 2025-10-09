Former Harley-Davidson Showroom Near NYC Listed for Sale in New Rochelle: 22,000 SF Retail Property Announced by Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, announced today that a 22,000 square foot retail and showroom property at 8 Industrial Lane in New Rochelle, New York is now available for sale. Located just three miles north of New York City and best known as the former Harley-Davidson dealership, the property represents one of the most prominent large-format retail opportunities to come on the market in Westchester County in recent years.

Positioned between Costco and Home Depot with direct access to I-95 and Route 1, the property offers strong regional connectivity and visibility. With its expansive showroom, on-site parking for 55 vehicles, and recently installed solar panels, the building is well suited for a wide range of potential users seeking convenience and market reach.

“This property has long been recognized as a landmark destination thanks to its history as a Harley-Davidson dealership,” said Scott C. Peterson, Vice President of Choyce Peterson. “Today, it presents a rare chance for a new owner to take advantage of its exceptional location, flexible showroom buildout, and strong market fundamentals. Whether the next chapter is automotive, fitness, retail, or another experiential use, this site is a canvas for a user who wants immediate regional reach.”

The building, originally constructed in 1954, features a modernized roof with solar panels installed in 2018/2019 that generate income by selling electricity back to the grid. Its three grade-level doors, loading dock, and adaptable interior layout provide both functionality and flexibility for new ownership.

New Rochelle itself is undergoing a wave of redevelopment, with more than $4 billion in mixed-use and residential projects underway. Since 2023, more than 1,800 new residential units have been delivered, with another 1,800+ in the pipeline, making the city one of the fastest-growing communities in Westchester County.

The property is further supported by strong demographics, including more than 6,800 households with incomes above $150,000 within the local trade area.

Key property highlights include:

22,000 SF building on 1.72 acres with showroom and service areas

55 on-site parking spaces with direct access to Weyman Avenue and Industrial Lane

Solar panels generating income from electricity sales

Prominent retail neighbors including Costco, Home Depot, LA Fitness, and self-storage facilities

Exceptional accessibility: 0.4 miles to I-95, 0.2 miles to Route 1, and 3 miles to New York City

An additional 8,000 SF of lower level space, ideal for storage

For businesses weighing lease versus purchase, Choyce Peterson’s analysis indicates that ownership at 8 Industrial Lane can deliver significant savings. Compared to renting similar showroom space at $28 per square foot, an owner-occupier at this property could save more than $130,000 annually.

For more information about the availability of 8 Industrial Lane in New Rochelle, visit https://choycepeterson.com/property/8-industrial-lane-new-rochelle-ny/