International Client Completes Drug Rehabilitation Program at Narconon Africa Facility

An international client who traveled to South Africa for addiction treatment has completed a drug rehabilitation program at Narconon Africa. G.O. arrived at the facility in crisis, stating he was “on the brink” and ready to abandon everything in his life.

The facility, located on a 200-hectare former game reserve in North West Province, offers a structured program that includes withdrawal support, a detoxification regimen, and life skills training.

In an oasis amidst the African savanna, participants on the Narconon program find themselves immersed in the calm and serenity of this extraordinary center.

Within hours of arrival, G.O. made what he calls his “first victory”—a conscious decision to fully commit to his recovery. During the withdrawal phase, specialized techniques helped him remain focused despite experiencing anger and frustration. The program views participants as students rather than patients, emphasizing personal responsibility in recovery.

The New Life Detoxification program, which G.O. refers to as “the sauna,” combines exercise, nutritional supplementation, and sauna sessions. During this phase, he formed a close bond with another participant, demonstrating the value of peer support in recovery.

When faced with a choice between concealing a setback or being honest with staff, G.O. chose honesty. He describes this as his “second big victory,” explaining that “my good G.O. won over bad G.O.”

The life skills component proved transformative. He learned communication techniques, how to identify positive and negative influences, and examined past actions that had contributed to guilt and shame.

Most significantly, he learned to focus on the present moment. “All life happens in the present tense, and the future is also built here,” G.O. explains. “The past is needed only to learn lessons and gain experience.”

G.O. came to understand that recovery extends beyond the individual. “When one person transforms their life, they bring happiness and the joy of a normal life to their entire family,” he reflects.

As he prepared to leave, G.O. developed a maintenance plan. “I no longer have the illusion that I can withstand any temptation,” he states, acknowledging that his strategy involves surrounding himself with positive influences and monitoring his wellbeing.

His greatest achievement, he says, was learning to love himself—a foundation for all other positive changes.

The facility continues to serve international clients. The favorable exchange rate makes extended treatment accessible for those from the United States and Europe.

For more information about Narconon Africa, visit www.narcononafrica.org.za or call +27 800014559 or WhatsApp +27 74 731 2785

