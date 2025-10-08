DMR News

sbaloansHQ Launches Proprietary SBA Loan Brokerage Software Platform

Oct 8, 2025

Alabama-based SBA loan brokerage and consulting firm sbaloansHQ has announced the public launch and availability of its new proprietary SBA loan brokerage software platform aimed at other loan brokers across the USA with their loan management activities.

By Loan Brokers, for Loan Brokers

The SBA loan management software has been designed by sbaloansHQ’s experienced SBA loan brokers and is built to iron out the significant inefficiencies that they had experienced in their own operations. The result is a package that removes friction for brokers, lenders, and borrowers alike.

Traditional SBA loan workflows often involve scattered communication, manual document tracking, inconsistent follow-ups, and a lack of transparency between all parties. This often resulted in delayed loan approvals, frustrated clients, and missed opportunities for lenders.

However, the newly launched proprietary SBA loan brokerage software platform is now open for other loan brokers to sign up, customize, and use in their own businesses to streamline key operations.

SBA loan brokers have often encountered delayed loan approvals, frustrated clients, and missed opportunities as a result of inadequate or inferior software. sbaloansHQ has developed a proprietary software that addresses these challenges head-on to streamline and organize the entire SBA loan brokering process.

After using the software successfully in its own brokerage operations, sbaloansHQ recognized its potential to transform how other brokers operate and decided to make it available to the broader industry.

The platform offers a centralized system that organizes all loan applications, documents, and communications in one place, with automated workflow management that keeps deals moving forward efficiently. It additionally provides enhanced transparency for SBA lenders, giving them better visibility into loan pipeline and application status while offering a customizable interface that allows each broker to adapt the software to their specific business processes.

The result is streamlined collaboration between brokers, lenders, and borrowers that reduces processing time and administrative burden for all parties.

sbaloansHQ’s decision to release its package to the industry marks the first time its battle-tested software, proven in real-world brokerage operations, has been made available to the wider SBA lending community. Other loan brokers can now access the same tools that have helped the firm increase its own efficiency and lender relationships.

As well as democratizing access to enterprise-level loan management technology for brokers of all sizes, the firm has released a package that features a user-friendly interface that supports brokers of all tech capabilities. While the Starter account for single partners is free, companies looking for a Growth or Enterprise package can sign up for a free one-month trial too.

About sbaoansHQ

Founded in 2021, sbaloansHQ is the premier SBA loan brokerage and consulting firm offering loans in Alabama and across the USA. The firm specializes in business acquisition financing, commercial real estate purchases, and business working capital. The certified SBA software and network provider connects small business borrowers to SBA-approved lenders while it’s new proprietary SBA loan brokerage software platform allows other brokers to enhance their own loan brokering processes.

For more information, please visit partner.sbaloansHQ.com.

