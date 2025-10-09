Stable, Secured, and Profitable: Verus Capital Reports Record Quarterly Return to Investors

Delivering consistent, high-yield returns while maintaining portfolio health is our primary objective,” said Jason Fobbs, Founder and CEO of Verus Capital. “Our experienced team continues to execute on opportunities that balance risk and reward, generating strong performance for our investors.

A New Era in Private Real Estate Lending

Verus Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private real estate lending and investment firm, is reshaping the landscape of real estate finance. Specializing in short-term, asset-backed financing for residential and commercial properties, Verus Capital has built a reputation as a trusted partner for developers, investors, and operators across the United States. By providing flexible and efficient capital solutions, Verus Capital delivers the speed and reliability often lacking in traditional financing channels.

Founded with a commitment to integrity, performance, and disciplined growth, the firm operates with a collateral-first approach to underwriting, focusing on the strength of each deal’s assets. This approach allows Verus Capital to offer fast and tailored financing solutions, making it a preferred capital partner for real estate professionals in today’s dynamic market.

Core Lending Philosophy: Transparency, Performance, and Capital Preservation

Verus Capital’s lending philosophy is anchored in three core principles: transparency, performance, and preservation of capital. These values guide every deal, ensuring alignment with both borrower needs and investor expectations. The firm takes pride in emphasizing strategic partnerships over transactional volume, delivering loans that not only meet the specific needs of developers but also preserve the interests of investors through risk-conscious structures.

In today’s fast-paced real estate market, where traditional financing sources can be slow or unavailable, Verus Capital stands out for its ability to offer certainty of execution. Their focus on transparency and performance has garnered the trust of borrowers and investors alike, making Verus Capital one of the most respected names in private real estate lending.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Verus Capital has successfully funded millions of dollars in short-term real estate loans, maintaining zero non-performing assets and consistently delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns. With a focus on conservative loan-to-value (LTV) ratios — the firm’s weighted average LTV stands at an impressive 59% — Verus Capital has achieved a 100% on-time repayment rate across all loans funded to date.

As the firm continues to grow, Verus Capital’s innovative approach to real estate debt investment has positioned it as a leader in the space. The firm’s investors benefit from access to a diversified portfolio of short-term, high-yield loans secured by real estate, designed to deliver consistent monthly income with downside protection. This commitment to investor success has earned Verus Capital recognition within the real estate and private credit communities, further solidifying its reputation for excellence.

The Growth of Verus Capital Fund

Verus Capital’s flagship offering, the VC Fund Holdings 1, serves as a vehicle through which accredited investors can participate in a professionally managed pool of real estate-backed loans. This fund has proven to be a reliable source of double-digit returns for investors, consistently outperforming expectations while maintaining a conservative approach to risk management.

The fund’s structure is built to provide monthly cash flow to investors, ensuring steady, predictable returns. By emphasizing a disciplined, in-house underwriting process and maintaining strict controls over loan quality, Verus Capital offers investors a high degree of transparency and confidence in their investments.

What Makes Verus Capital Stand Out?

Verus Capital’s differentiating factor lies in its blend of institutional-grade underwriting and entrepreneurial flexibility. Unlike many lenders who rely on automated or outsourced underwriting processes, Verus Capital’s team manages every transaction in-house, ensuring that each deal aligns with its rigorous risk management standards. This hands-on approach enables the firm to respond quickly to market needs without compromising the quality of the deals it funds.

The firm’s ability to maintain a zero-default rate while offering strong returns is a testament to its risk-conscious approach. With an emphasis on strategic partnerships, transparency, and performance, Verus Capital has built a business model that consistently exceeds expectations.

Awards, Recognition, and Accomplishments

Verus Capital has garnered numerous accolades for its consistent performance in the private lending and real estate investment sectors. Among its notable achievements are:

Consistent 12%+ annualized returns to investors since the firm’s inception.

to investors since the firm’s inception. Zero non-performing assets , demonstrating the firm’s dedication to responsible lending and risk management.

, demonstrating the firm’s dedication to responsible lending and risk management. Recognition for excellence in private lending and fund performance within the real estate investment community.

in private lending and fund performance within the real estate investment community. Featured in industry publications for its innovative approach to real estate debt investment and commitment to transparency.

These milestones are a direct result of the firm’s commitment to discipline, performance, and capital preservation.

Bridging the Gap Between Traditional and Private Lending

Verus Capital has effectively bridged the gap between traditional financing sources and the rapidly growing private credit market. By offering speed, flexibility, and reliability, the firm provides real estate operators with the capital they need to seize opportunities, while delivering stable, high-yield returns to investors. Verus Capital’s data-driven, collateral-first lending philosophy has enabled the firm to succeed where traditional lenders have faltered, providing a much-needed solution for real estate professionals in today’s uncertain market.

The firm’s founders, with deep experience in both real estate operations and lending, have built Verus Capital on a foundation of sound underwriting, a commitment to relationships, and an unwavering focus on delivering results for both borrowers and investors.

About Verus Capital

Verus Capital is a private real estate lending and investment firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Specializing in short-term, asset-backed financing for residential and commercial real estate projects, the firm offers tailored capital solutions to developers, investors, and operators nationwide. With a focus on transparency, performance, and capital preservation, Verus Capital has built a strong reputation for delivering efficient, high-yield investment opportunities. Its flagship offering, the VC Fund Holdings 1, provides accredited investors with access to a professionally managed portfolio of real estate-backed loans.

