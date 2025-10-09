Trusted TV launches AI-managed service to advertise on Amazon Sponsored TV

Trusted TV announced the public launch of buy.trustedtv.com, a low-overhead solution using AI to advertise local businesses on Amazon Sponsored TV .

“Local businesses deserve TV advertising that’s simple and effective,” said Ian McCue, CEO of Trusted TV. “By pairing hands-on service with AI-driven planning, Trusted TV makes Amazon Sponsored TV practical for teams without in-house marketers or production budgets.”

Marketing agencies traditionally bill clients for retainers and production costs that can be cost-prohibitive for small, local businesses. Trusted TV has taken a different approach, building a technology-driven solution that reduces barriers to entry.

Specialized AI models, including Perplexity’s Sonar Pro , enable Trusted TV to automate choices commonly decided by media-buying professionals. When choosing which of Amazon’s audiences to target, Trusted TV’s application calls on Sonar Pro to research client businesses. This process saves hours, reducing overhead costs for advertisers.

TV advertisers also face the high price of video production, often thousands of dollars . While AI-powered image creation is increasingly mainstream, the use of AI in professional video is just arriving. Recently released models, such as Google’s Veo 3, have opened the door to some of the first professional uses of AI video in advertising.

Trusted TV has automated much of its commercial production process, using AI to draft scripts, narrate voiceovers, and generate b-roll footage. However, a professional human is still in the loop to evaluate the AI’s outputs and assemble the final video before it’s shown on TV. The technology startup hopes to automate that, too.

Once produced, client commercials run on Sponsored TV, Amazon’s new self-service platform for small businesses to advertise on connected televisions and Prime Video. According to Amazon, “Powered by billions of first-party shopping and streaming signals, these Streaming TV ads can help your brand connect with the right viewers.”

According to Trusted TV, over ninety percent of its clients never advertised on television before finding the startup. Bringing their brands to the big screen, and to Amazon’s valued Prime Video inventory, is often a dream come true.

Businesses can learn more at buy.trustedtv.com . For media inquiries, contact pr@trustedtv.com.