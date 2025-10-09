The Massimo Group Launches Global CRE Broker Virtual Summit, Featuring the Industry’s Top Brokers in a One-Day International Event

The Massimo Group announced the launch of the Global CRE Broker Virtual Summit, a one-day international event that will bring together leading commercial real estate brokers to share proven strategies for business growth. The live online conference includes live language translation, allowing brokers across global markets to participate and engage directly with speakers.

This first-of-its-kind event will provide real-time translation in every language, ensuring brokers across the globe can participate live and interact directly with speakers. The summit will not be recorded; attendees must join in real-time via Zoom to benefit from the insights and strategies shared.

The Massimo Group is offering a 10× ROI guarantee for participants. Brokers who attend live and complete the exercises will walk away with strategies projected to generate at least ten times their registration fee in commissions or qualify for a refund under program terms.

“Commercial real estate brokers are hungry for practical, proven playbooks that actually grow commissions,” said Rod Santomassimo, founder of The Massimo Group. “This summit is designed to deliver exactly that. We’re bringing together some of the most respected and productive brokers in the world to share what works right now. If a broker applies even a fraction of these strategies, one new deal could more than cover their investment.”

Speakers include:

• Bob Knakal (New York) – Over $22 billion in lifetime transactions.

• Beth Azor – Retail expert and developer known as the “Canvassing Queen.”

• Sam McVay (Sydney, Australia) – Specialist in global capital flows and cross-border CRE.

• Matt McGregor (Seattle, WA) – Industrial brokerage leader with deep regional insight.

• Tiffini Connell, Grant Pruitt, Ron Koenisberg, Andy Misiaveg, Mason Fiascone, and James Nelson – Top performers across retail, industrial, multifamily, and investment sales.

• Special Guest Justin Michael – Author of Cold Call Algo and recognized authority in sales acceleration.

The summit, scheduled for November 19, 2025, features over 12 high-impact sessions covering prospecting, pipeline building, market positioning, negotiation, and closing strategies.

• Main Summit (Nov 19): Broker presentations, shared strategies and commission-enhancing tactics.

• VIP Session (Nov 19): Live Panel Q&A Exclusive access to Rod Santomassimo and several of the presenters for a deeper dive.

• Bonus Implementation Day (Dec 4): Breakout workshops and market-specific plans to turn insights into immediate action with Massimo Coaches. Seats are limited.

The event will be produced in 4K quality with a professional broadcasting team, delivering an experience that rivals in-person conferences.

Registration is open at www.cresuccess.com. General admission is $397 and is limited to the first 1,000 registrants. VIP and BoardRoom upgrades are available for extended access and direct coaching with Rod Santomassimo. The Implementation Day on December 4 is offered for an additional fee and is not covered under the ROI guarantee.

The Massimo Group values the full program at more than $45,000 in content and coaching. For many brokers, even one new commission resulting from these strategies could surpass the entire investment.

According to Santomassimo, the Global CRE Broker Virtual Summit may never be repeated in the same format. “We wanted to create something truly global, something that unites brokers across every language and market,” he said. “This is about helping CRE professionals finish 2025 strong and set up 2026 to be their best year yet.”

Space is limited, and registration will close 48 hours before the event or once capacity is reached. Brokerage teams may apply for group discounts.