Lauren Ungeldi Unveils Her Latest Book, The God Shot — On the Medical Breakthrough That Could End the Era of “Managing” Trauma

Bestselling author and global storyteller Lauren Ungeldi has built her career capturing the voices that move nations and redefine culture. With the February 2026 release of her new book, The God Shot: Healing Trauma’s Legacy — The Science, The Stories, The Solution, Ungeldi turns her lens toward one of humanity’s deepest wounds—and the scientific breakthrough that may finally heal it.

A collaboration with world-renowned trauma expert Dr. Eugene Lipov, The God Shot challenges a century of misunderstanding by revealing that trauma is not a psychological disorder to be managed—it’s a physical injury that can be healed.

A Breakthrough Changing Everything We Knew About Trauma

For decades, the world has been told that trauma lives in the mind.

But as The God Shot reveals, new science proves otherwise. When advanced brain imaging began to show trauma’s physical scars on the nervous system, Dr. Eugene Lipov—a board-certified anesthesiologist, pain physician, and world-renowned innovator in trauma science—saw what others had missed: if trauma could be seen, it could be treated.

That realization led to a breakthrough that would change the course of trauma care. Dr. Lipov discovered that a long-established pain procedure—the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB)—could manually reset the body’s fight-or-flight response to its pre-trauma state. Performed in under ten minutes, the procedure has delivered life-changing results for thousands around the world. From Special Forces operators and first responders to survivors of abuse and Hollywood figures, the transformation has been described as nothing short of miraculous: panic quiets, sleep returns, and the body finally comes back to peace.

Dr. Lipov’s research has been published in leading medical journals, including Biological Psychiatry and Military Medicine, and his work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Wired, The Doctors Show, and before the United States Congress, where he testified on advancing trauma care and destigmatizing mental health.

Yet for all its brilliance, Dr. Lipov’s work needed a voice powerful enough to make science human — someone who could translate complex neuroscience into something clear, compelling, and deeply relatable to everyday people who needed it most.

That’s when he met Lauren Ungeldi — the bestselling author renowned for transforming complex ideas and remarkable lives into bestselling books that reach, move, and mobilize the world.

“She just had this extraordinary ability to take hard science and turn it into something people not only understand — they feel it,” Dr. Lipov says. “And we had a blast working together. Even with such a heavy subject like trauma, we loved finding ways to make neuroscience accessible, to help people update outdated thinking, and to show how rapidly science is changing our lives.”

Together, Lipov and Ungeldi created The God Shot — a collaboration that merges scientific precision with storytelling power, bringing a groundbreaking treatment — and a message of hope — to the world.

At the forefront of a global awakening in trauma science, The God Shot found its soul through author Lauren Ungeldi — who illuminates not just the science, but the deeply human transformation it makes possible.

The Storyteller Behind the Movement

Ungeldi, an 11-time bestselling author known for her work with world leaders, elite soldiers, and medical pioneers, brings her signature blend of intellect, empathy, and cinematic storytelling to one of the most urgent frontiers of modern science.

The God Shot goes beyond the discovery itself to introduce a new framework for understanding the mind–body connection—psychophysiology, the science of how thought, emotion, and biology intertwine. Through this lens, trauma is no longer a mystery of emotion but a measurable physical condition—one that can be seen, treated, and healed.

“When I first learned about this breakthrough treatment,” Ungeldi says, “I realized it wasn’t just medicine—it was hope made visible. We’ve told people for decades that trauma was invisible, that it lived in their minds, that they’d have to manage it forever. They were wrong. This changes everything.”

Through gripping human stories, clear science, and deep compassion, The God Shot invites readers into a new era of healing—one where trauma isn’t managed but treated, and where recovery is rooted in biology, not blame.

Ungeldi takes readers from war zones to hospital rooms, from moments of despair to breakthroughs of calm. The book explores trauma as a full-body injury—one that alters the brain, the immune system, and even gene expression—and reveals the simple yet profound procedure capable of reversing it.

“When you imagine a world without trauma,” Ungeldi says, “you begin to see what’s possible—not just for individuals, but for families, communities, and humanity itself. The God Shot isn’t just a story about science—it’s a glimpse into what the future of healing could be.”

About The God Shot

The God Shot: Healing Trauma’s Legacy — The Science, The Stories, The Solution

By Dr. Eugene Lipov and Lauren Ungeldi

Release Date: February 17, 2026

Publisher: Post Hill Press

Available: Hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold.

Link to pre-order the book: Order Here

About Lauren Ungeldi

Lauren Ungeldi is a bestselling author, international speaker, and CEO known for her strategic approach to storytelling and leadership. With a diverse background spanning literature, business, and global development, she has worked with some of the world’s most influential figures, helping them turn their personal stories into powerful movements. As the founder and CEO of her own business, Lauren is redefining what it means to be a modern thought leader, combining storytelling, strategy, and global experience to create lasting impact.

For more information about Lauren and her work, visit her website www.laurenungeldi.com .

