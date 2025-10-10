Dr Fahmi Iskander Announces O Gold Precious Metals App Revolutionizing Gold Ownership

Revolutionizing Fractional Gold Ownership

O Gold Precious Metals, the fastest growing fractional gold ownership app application, the creator of O Gold Wallet app, is redefining the future of personal finance by transforming fractional gold ownership and accessibility to precious metals. The O Gold app enables everyday individuals to purchase gold and silver at competitive prices directly from some of the most respected refineries in the UAE, says Dr. Fahmi Iskander, O Gold shareholder and Chief Investment Officer.

The O Gold app provides a level of access that was once restricted to financial institutions, large investors, and banks. By introducing fractional ownership, O Gold makes it possible for anyone, regardless of their financial capacity, to acquire gold bullion assets. In times of global inflation and ongoing currency volatility, gold continues to hold its reputation as a reliable store of value. O Gold’s approach extends this stability to wider audiences, ensuring that those with modest savings can protect and grow their wealth.

Beyond purchasing gold, users of the O Gold app can lease their holdings, generate returns paid in gold, and soon spend directly from their bullion-backed accounts through an upcoming gold backed debit card feature. This integration of savings, investment, and spending establishes O Gold as a unique player in the global fintech and precious metals space.

Official DMCC Registration Strengthening Market Credibility

O Gold’s holding company has been officially registered at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the principal authority for precious metals trade in the United Arab Emirates. DMCC registration is a critical milestone as it validates O Gold’s compliance with regulatory frameworks and positions the company within one of the world’s most trusted gold markets.

The registration underscores O Gold’s commitment to transparency and governance, ensuring that customers and partners operate within an environment monitored by one of the most respected commodity centers globally.

Award Recognition

O Gold has recently been recognized as the “Best Fractional Gold Application in UAE of 2025”. This prestigious recognition, announced on BestofBestReview.com , a leading authority in the industry, highlights O Gold’s innovation and impact in transforming fractional gold ownership. This award further establishes O Gold as a key player in the fintech and precious metals space.

Partnership with Botim Super App

A new partnership has been established between O Gold and Botim, one of the leading super apps in the region. Botim has over 160 million subscribers globally, with 8.5 million users in the GCC region alone.

The partnership integrates O Gold’s services with Botim’s extensive platform, making access to fractional gold ownership and ethical leasing opportunities available to a much broader audience. This collaboration enhances O Gold’s reach and introduces precious metals investing to a demographic accustomed to mobile-first solutions.

Collaboration with Emirates Gold Refinery

O Gold has entered into a partnership with Emirates Gold, the oldest gold refinery in the UAE and a refinery holding the prestigious Dubai Good Delivery certification. The agreement ensures that customers of O Gold receive their gold directly from a refinery recognized for its integrity and operational excellence.

This collaboration reinforces O Gold’s mission to deliver high-quality bullion assets at market-competitive prices while maintaining a transparent chain of custody that complies with UAE government standards and UAE Central Bank AML regulations.Comprehensive Insurance Coverage with Lloyd’s of London

O Gold has secured a secondary insurance policy underwritten by Lloyd’s of London for up to 50 million USD. This policy operates in addition to the insurance policies already in place by the refineries O Gold collaborates with.

These refineries, all licensed by the DMCC and approved by the UAE government as licensed custodians of precious metals, provide an added layer of institutional security. The additional Lloyd’s coverage demonstrates O Gold’s proactive approach to safeguarding customer holdings and maintaining trust in its operational framework.

Partnership with Monetary Metals for Ethical Gold Leasing

O Gold has also signed a partnership with Monetary Metals of the United States, a DMCC-registered entity recognized as one of the largest companies specializing in gold leasing. This collaboration introduces a unique Sharia-compliant investment model for customers.

Through this structure, O Gold customers can participate in ethical gold-backed investing that provides annual returns of approximately 4% to 5%, distributed to clients in gold rather than currency. The revenue-sharing model provides stability and aligns with the cultural and ethical expectations of investors in the region.

Ensuring Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering Standards

To reinforce its operational credibility, O Gold has engaged AKW Consultants, a specialist anti-money laundering (AML) advisory firm. AKW Consultants provide continuous guidance to ensure O Gold complies fully with UAE Central Bank AML regulations.

This partnership ensures that O Gold’s processes meet the highest compliance standards, further protecting customers while building institutional trust within the financial services sector.

Empowering Everyday Savers

Dr Fahmi Iskander’s vision is to make gold ownership accessible to all. By offering fractional investments and leasing options, O Gold provides a pathway for individuals to diversify their portfolios without requiring large capital commitments.

Dr Iskander explains: “We are putting the power of gold back into the hands of everyday people. With O Gold, users can protect their savings and earn returns by leasing their gold, all while avoiding the devaluation of paper currency.”

Through innovation, O Gold enables users to own, lease, and soon spend gold, directly integrating precious metals into everyday financial life.

The Gold-Backed Debit Card

O Gold will soon introduce a personalized gold-backed debit card, allowing customers to spend directly from their bullion holdings. This development connects the timeless value of gold with modern payment solutions, enabling a seamless transition between precious metals and day-to-day transactions.

The gold-backed debit card represents a step toward reintroducing the principles of the historical gold standard into the digital age.

About O Gold Precious Metals

O Gold is a fintech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way individuals interact with gold. The platform makes fractional gold and silver ownership possible for everyday savers while offering leasing opportunities that return value in gold. Registered under DMCC in the UAE, O Gold works with leading refineries including Emirates Gold and partners with global leaders such as Botim and Monetary Metals.

With additional insurance underwritten by Lloyd’s of London and compliance oversight provided by AKW Consultants, O Gold operates with transparency, security, and innovation. By combining fractional ownership, gold leasing, and a forthcoming debit card, O Gold is reshaping the role of precious metals in personal finance.

Media Contact



Dr Fahmi Iskander

O Gold Precious Metals

Email: support@ogold.app

Website

TikTok

LinkedIn