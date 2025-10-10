Ezmio Beauty Launches Innovative One-Step Gel Polish, Colored Builder Gels and Gel Removal options

Ezmio Beauty: Simplifying At-Home Nail Care for Women Everywhere

Ezmio Beauty, an Australian-owned brand, is revolutionizing the at-home nail care industry with its innovative One Step Gel Polish, Colored Builder Gels and Gel Removal options. Founded by four female entrepreneurs (three sisters and their best friend) — Nicolle Khattar El-Rassy, Saryne Lagudi, Rochele Hanna Politis, and Jazmin Hanna Oluklu — the brand was created to simplify nail care for women, allowing them to achieve professional-quality results without the salon visits.

The company’s flagship product, the One Step Gel, does not require a base or top coat, offering a quicker, more efficient solution for manicures and pedicures. The formulation is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, HEMA free and 12-free, meaning it is free of the 12 most harmful chemicals commonly found in nail products. With its sleek and simple application process, Ezmio Beauty is making it easier for customers to feel confident and beautiful in the comfort of their own homes.

The One Step Gel: Fast, Easy, and Safe

The One Step Gel is designed with the modern woman in mind, offering a time-saving, easy-to-use solution for achieving beautiful, long-lasting nails. Unlike traditional gel nail products, which require the application of a base coat, color, and top coat, Ezmio Beauty’s One Step Gel eliminates these additional steps. Customers can now achieve stunning nails with just one application, saving both time and effort. The gel is also designed for use on both manicures and pedicures, making it a versatile product for every woman.

Furthermore, the One Step Gel is made with a focus on health and safety. Ezmio Beauty’s commitment to low-tox formulations means that its products are HEMA-free and 12-free, ensuring that customers are not exposing themselves to harmful chemicals often found in other nail products.

Empowering Women to Take Control of Their Nail Care

Ezmio Beauty’s mission goes beyond just providing high-quality products. The brand is dedicated to empowering women by giving them the tools to achieve professional-level results from the comfort of their own homes. This is reflected not only in their signature One Step Gel but also in the array of products they offer, including a Gel Remover that safely removes polish in under five minutes, a great range of Colored Builder Gels, nail art stickers, and a selection of innovative nail tools.

“Our goal is to provide women with a comprehensive nail care experience that is both easy and affordable,” said Rochele Hanna Politis, co-founder of Ezmio Beauty. “By offering high-quality products that are safe and effective, we’re helping our customers feel confident in their nails while also giving them the freedom to save time and money.”

Ezmio Beauty’s products are ideal for both beginners and professionals. The easy application and quick results mean that even those who are new to gel nails can create beautiful, salon-quality manicures at home without the need for extensive expertise.

A Growing Community of Women Making the Switch to At-Home Nails

Since its inception in December 2020, Ezmio Beauty has grown significantly, attracting a loyal customer base across Australia and beyond. The company’s initial $4,000 investment has since translated into a multi million annual turnover, and the brand continues to grow rapidly. Ezmio Beauty’s success is largely attributed to the transparency and dedication of its founders, who have been actively involved in every step of the process, from product development to customer engagement and support.

Ezmio Beauty is not just about selling products; it’s about building a community of women who are taking control of their nail care routine. The company’s social media presence, particularly its Facebook group “Ezmio Nail Talk,” has become a space for customers to share tips, inspiration, and their own experiences with the products.

“We’re incredibly proud of the community we’ve built,” said Politis. “Women are joining our movement every day, and we’re committed to continuing to offer products that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.”

The Ezmio Beauty Product Range: More Than Just Gel Polish

Ezmio Beauty’s product range is extensive, designed to cater to all aspects of nail care. In addition to the One Step Gel, the company offers over 100 gel polish colors, each with a unique and empowering name inspired by strong women. Their UV/LED Nail Lamp, which cures the One Step Gel or Colored Builder Gel in under 60 seconds, has become a customer favorite. Other popular items in the range include custom nail files, buffers, cuticle pushers, soft gel extensions and press-on nails for those looking for a quick, non-permanent solution.

Ezmio Beauty also offers curated gel nail kits and bundles, allowing customers to choose the products that best suit their needs while saving money. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced nail artist, Ezmio Beauty has a product designed to enhance your nail care experience.

Recent Recognition: Best At-Home Gel Nail Polish Kit in Australia 2025



Ezmio Beauty’s dedication to product innovation and customer satisfaction has been recently recognized at the prestigious Evergreen Awards, where it was honored as the Best At-Home Gel Nail Polish Kit in Australia for 2025 . This accolade highlights the brand’s ability to simplify the nail care process without compromising on quality.

The One Step Gel, which eliminates the need for multiple layers and is formulated with non-toxic ingredients, has become a game-changer in the DIY nail care industry. With its long-lasting, chip-resistant finish and easy application, the product has garnered rave reviews from both customers and industry experts alike.

“This recognition validates our vision of providing women with high-quality, safe, and easy-to-use nail products,” said Politis. “We are thrilled that our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has been acknowledged, and we will continue striving to exceed expectations with every product we offer.”

Building for the Future: What’s Next for Ezmio Beauty

As the company looks to the future, Ezmio Beauty is poised for significant growth. The founders are focused on expanding their product line, increasing their presence in the global market, and continuing to build their vibrant community of women.

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, product innovation, and a commitment to transparency, Ezmio Beauty is positioned to remain a leader in the at-home nail care space. The brand’s success thus far has only strengthened its resolve to provide high-quality, low-tox products that allow women to enjoy beautiful nails without the hassle, mess, or expense of salon visits.

About Ezmio Beauty

Ezmio Beauty is an Australian-owned brand that specializes in high-quality, easy-to-use nail products. Founded by four visionary female entrepreneurs, Ezmio Beauty’s mission is to simplify the nail care process, offering women a range of innovative products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals. The company’s signature One Step Gel is designed to save time and money while providing salon-quality nails at home. With a commitment to transparency and a growing community of loyal customers, Ezmio Beauty continues to lead the way in at-home nail care.

Media Contact:

Rochele Hanna Politis

Ezmio Beauty

Co-Founder

Email: rochele@ezmiobeauty.com

Website

YouTube

Instagram

TikTok

LinkedIn

Facebook Ezmio Beauty

Facebook Group: Ezmio Nail Talk