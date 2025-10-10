Phillips & Associates Attorneys Join Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

New York, USA, October 9, 2025 — Phillips & Associates, a national employment law firm widely recognized as one of the best sexual harassment and workplace discrimination law firms in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Miami, proudly announced that Partner Joshua M. Friedman and Senior Associate Ian Piasecki have been inducted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious legal honor societies. This recognition highlights their proven record of securing multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and retaliation across the United States.

National Recognition for Elite Trial Lawyers

Attorney Joshua Friedman was first invited to the Forum in 2023 and certified as a life member after obtaining a $2 million settlement on behalf of a law firm employee who was sexually harassed by a partner. His induction reflects Phillips & Associates’ long-standing reputation as a leading employment discrimination and sexual harassment law firm representing employees against powerful corporations, executives, and institutions.

Attorney Ian Piasecki’s invitation underscores the firm’s national strength in achieving significant results for employees and solidifies Phillips & Associates’ position among the top plaintiff-side employment lawyers in the United States.

About the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Founded in 1993, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum® is reserved for trial attorneys who have secured verdicts or settlements of $2 million or more. Membership is limited to fewer than 1% of practicing attorneys nationwide, making it one of the most selective and respected professional organizations in the legal industry.

Phillips & Associates: A National Leader in Employment and Sexual Harassment Law

With more than 35 employment attorneys and 50 support staff, Phillips & Associates is a national plaintiff employment law firm headquartered in New York City, with additional offices serving clients in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida. The firm has handled over 8,000 employment law cases and recovered more than $300 million in verdicts and settlements for employees. In just the first nine months of 2025, Phillips & Associates secured over $40 million for victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and retaliation.

The firm also has more Million Dollar Advocates and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates members, as well as more Super Lawyers recognized in sexual harassment and employment discrimination law, than nearly any competing firm in the tri-state area. This continued success cements Phillips & Associates as the go-to law firm for employees seeking justice in high-value sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation cases. For more information about Phillips & Associates and the work of Joshua M. Friedman and Ian Piasecki visit the firm’s website or contact their office to schedule a free consultation