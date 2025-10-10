DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

GoTranscript Adds 70 New Languages to Support AI Teams

ByEthan Lin

Oct 10, 2025

GoTranscript today announced the addition of 70+ new languages to its human transcription and custom labeling services, bringing total coverage to 140+ languages. The expansion focuses on large, under‑served languages-spoken by hundreds of millions globally yet historically overlooked by Western‑centric tooling-so product teams, creators, and researchers can reach audiences accurately and train AI responsibly.

“This expansion makes GoTranscript one of the widest human transcription catalogs in the world,” said Ernestas Duzinas, CEO of GoTranscript. “Our clients can now create, test, and monitor content in languages that represent huge real audiences, not just the usual Western top ten.”

Why now: three megatrends that demand more languages

  • Big Tech is adding languages at record pace. Google and peers have expanded coverage dramatically, signaling a step‑change in demand for multilingual training and evaluation data.
  • Video platforms are becoming multilingual. YouTube’s multi‑language audio and AI‑assisted dubbing are unlocking cross‑border viewing, which in turn requires ground‑truth transcripts and high‑quality captions.
  • Regulation is raising the bar. The EU AI Act pushes teams to build on representative, multilingual datasets across real user languages and contexts.
  • Africa’s digital surge: millions of users who need native applications

“Africa is one of the fastest-moving mobile markets on earth,” said Ernestas Duzinas, CEO of GoTranscript. “As 4G becomes dominant and 5G scales, millions of first-time smartphone users will expect experiences in their own languages. Our 140+ language catalog and native-speaker labeling give teams the training data and ground-truth they need to build reliable AI products”

What’s new: 70+ high‑impact languages

The new slate prioritizes speaker reach across Africa, South Asia, China, and Southeast Asia. Examples include Javanese; Wu (Shanghainese); Hakka; Gan; Xiang; Min Dong; Zhuang; Azerbaijani; Gujarati; Kannada; Odia; Assamese; Bhojpuri; Maithili; Sindhi; Saraiki; Awadhi; Haryanvi; Kashmiri; Dogri; Santali; Chittagonian; Lao; Cebuano; Hiligaynon; Ilocano; Waray; Igbo; Oromo; Zulu; Xhosa; Shona; Afrikaans; Sesotho; Setswana; Kinyarwanda; Kirundi; Malagasy; Luganda; Chichewa; Tigrinya; Ewe; Wolof; Lingala; Bambara; Kanuri; Kabyle; Tachelhit; Central Atlas Tamazight; Haitian Creole; Quechua; Guarani; Aymara; Nahuatl; K’iche’; Jamaican Patois, and more.

Built for this moment: creators, streamers, AI teams, and CX leaders

  • Creators & media – Multilingual captions/dialog lists for the multi‑language audio era; support for regional varieties to protect tone and cultural nuance.
  • AI & product teams – Custom speech corpora and evaluations (LID, code‑switching, word‑level timestamps, redaction) aligned to modern data‑governance expectations.
  • Customer experience – Accurate transcripts for voice‑heavy messaging and contact centers in growth markets.

ABOUT GOTRANSCRIPT

GoTranscript is a global provider of professional human transcription, captioning, and AI data labeling. With 140+ languages, native‑speaker experts, and layered QA, GoTranscript helps enterprises, labs, and creators reach audiences worldwide and build compliant, representative datasets for speech and language AI.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Phillips & Associates Attorneys Join Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum
Oct 10, 2025 Ethan Lin
Ezmio Beauty Launches Innovative One-Step Gel Polish, Colored Builder Gels and Gel Removal options
Oct 10, 2025 Ethan Lin
Holiday Magic Reinvented: Skyrunner Shows Delivers Drone Light Shows for Seasonal Events
Oct 10, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801