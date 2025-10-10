Global Digital Asset Platform KBYEX Announces Strategic Entry into Russian-Speaking Market, Highlighting New U.S. MSB License

KBYEX, a global digital asset trading platform that has secured a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) license, today officially announced its strategic expansion into the Russian-speaking region. To support its market entry and build user trust, the company has concurrently released a detailed white paper outlining its comprehensive service offerings and multi-layered security framework.

This market expansion, backed by a significant regulatory milestone, is a key component of KBYEX’s global strategy. The company identified the Russian-speaking region as a market with a large, active digital currency user base and substantial growth potential. In line with this move, KBYEX has implemented several localization initiatives.

Key features of the localization strategy include:

Full Russian Language Support: The platform’s official website, trading interface, and all user documentation have been professionally localized.

Dedicated Customer Service: A specialized 24/7 Russian-speaking support team has been established.

Exploration of Local Payment Solutions: KBYEX is actively evaluating the integration of popular local payment systems.

“Our entry into the Russian-speaking market, underscored by key regulatory achievements like our U.S. MSB license, marks a significant step in our global growth,” said John Doe, CEO of KBYEX. “This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing a secure, compliant, and user-centric platform. Our new white paper transparently details the robust architecture that our users can trust.”

Compliance and U.S. MSB License Reinforcing its commitment to global compliance, KBYEX now operates under a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) license from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The license was registered under the legal entity “KBY Exchange” with the registration number 31000311635853. This registration requires adherence to strict Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures, aligning the platform with international financial regulations and enhancing user protection.

The newly published white paper further details KBYEX’s multi-layered security architecture, which includes mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA), a hybrid wallet system with over 98% of assets in cold storage, and end-to-end data encryption.

About KBYEX Founded in 2025, KBYEX is a global digital currency trading platform. As a regulated entity holding a U.S. MSB license, KBYEX is dedicated to providing secure, compliant, and convenient services for buying, selling, and storing digital assets for retail and institutional users. The company is actively pursuing its global strategy, with the Russian-speaking market being a key focus for its current phase of development.