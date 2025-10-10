The China Yearbook 2024 Fosters Cultural Dialogue at European Association of Sinological Librarians (EASL) 2025 conference

The recently concluded European Association of Sinological Librarians (EASL) 2025 conference at the British Library saw the welcomed return of The China Yearbook. Following a successful debut last year with the 2023 edition, the 2024 English version once again captured the attention of the international library community, strengthening its role as a valuable resource for understanding contemporary China.

First published in 1981, the China Yearbook (English Version) provides a comprehensive and professionally edited record of China’s development annually, offering authoritative content and informative data. People working in various fields, both in China and abroad, can use the yearbook to improve their understanding of China. The English Version of the 2024 China Yearbook includes sections on China’s national conditions, political party system and state institutions, as well as a section on China today. It also includes an annual special edition, news photos and a chronicle of major events. The yearbook has over one million words and contains more than 100 pictures of historical value.

Librarians and academics browsing the stall appreciated its detailed compilation, noting its usefulness as a reference tool for answering diverse queries about modern China. The University of Sheffield Library recognized its value for their collections. These reactions elevated the book donation beyond a mere gesture, turning it into a successful cultural exchange.

The seeds sowed last year are showing signs of sprouting this year. It’s hoped that through continuous efforts, the China Yearbook will become an indispensable reference in libraries worldwide, quietly taking its place on shelves and offering reliable answers to all readers seeking to understand a real, multidimensional, and comprehensive China.