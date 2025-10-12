Funnels and Setters Revolutionizes Sales Training for Financial Advisors

Funnels and Setters: Why Sales Training Is the Missing Link in Financial Advisor Growth



In a market where reputation and referrals once ruled, a new generation of financial advisors is realizing that mastering sales, not just planning, is the ultimate growth lever.

And at the center of this shift is Funnels and Setters, a North American firm redefining how advisors build scalable, predictable businesses.



While many advisors excel at financial strategy, few have a defined structure for turning prospects into clients. “Advisors aren’t trained to sell,” says Logan Hanselpacker, Co-Founder and COO of Funnels and Setters. “They’re trained to plan. But if you want to scale beyond referrals, you need a sales framework that’s just as strong as your financial one.”

The Problem With Referral-Only Growth



For decades, referrals have been the backbone of advisor growth. But as competition intensifies and digital marketing becomes the new frontier, relying solely on introductions has left many advisors stuck at a plateau.

“When someone comes in through a referral, they already trust you,” says Thomas Stiller, CEO and Co-Founder of Funnels and Setters. “But when they don’t know you yet , when they come from an ad, a webinar, or a funnel , you need a completely different process. You have to establish trust, uncover needs, and guide the conversation from the first minute.”

This is the performance gap Funnels and Setters was built to close. Through its advisor sales training framework, the company helps planners master the modern sales process , including discovery, objection handling, and emotional intelligence in client conversations.

How Funnels and Setters Redefines Advisor Sales Training



The Funnels and Setters approach is based on repeatable structure, not guesswork. Every client engagement begins with a personal “Sales Audit” conducted by Logan Hanselpacker himself.

This one-on-one consultation analyzes each advisor’s current call recordings, discovery flow, and objection patterns. The goal: to identify what’s working, where trust breaks down, and how to align their process with high-converting communication frameworks.

“We don’t let anyone run ads or scale their calendar until we know they’re ready for the volume,” Hanselpacker explains. “The sales audit ensures every advisor we work with is fully equipped , mentally, tactically, and strategically , for the task at hand.”

Once onboarded, advisors go through continuous coaching, detailed feedback loops, and practical sales labs that simulate real client interactions. Funnels and Setters call this their Operator-First Model , where sales systems, not scripts, create confidence and consistency.

The Power of Structure in Selling



Top-performing advisors in the Funnels and Setters network follow a simple principle: treat sales like a process, not an art. Each call follows a defined path , establishing authority, uncovering the client’s pain, framing the problem, and guiding a decision.

“Financial planning is built on structure, and so is sales,” says Hanselpacker. “When you have a repeatable framework, you don’t get thrown off by objections or uncertainty. You’re in control of the outcome.”

This structure helps advisors measure and improve performance over time. Key metrics like Show Rate, Discovery Quality, and Close Percentage allow data-driven refinements instead of guesswork.

Real Advisors, Real Results



The results speak for themselves. Advisors who complete Funnels and Setters’ training consistently report stronger confidence, higher conversion rates, and better client retention.

As Victor Davidenko, Owner and Advisor, puts it:

“I used the sales process you taught me word for word and I was able to close a client with no objections. You guys have completely transformed my process.”

Funnels and Setters attribute these outcomes to disciplined repetition and skill development , not just access to better leads. Their programs help advisors go beyond marketing and build mastery in communication, influence, and trust.

The New Standard for Advisor Growth

In an industry where technical skill is expected but sales skill is rare, Funnels and Setters has positioned itself as a pioneer in advisor enablement. Its comprehensive system , combining high-quality lead generation, human appointment setting, and world-class sales coaching , ensures advisors don’t just get more calls, but more conversions.

“The ones who win are the ones who practice,” says Hanselpacker. “Sales is like fitness , knowing what to do isn’t enough. You have to do it, refine it, and do it again. That’s what we teach every day.”

About Funnels and Setters

Founded by Thomas Stiller and Logan Hanselpacker, Funnels and Setters partners with financial advisors across North America to build scalable, predictable client acquisition systems. Their operator-first model integrates lead generation, appointment setting, and structured sales training to help advisors increase their assets under management (AUM) while maintaining compliance and professionalism. Every new client begins with a personal Sales Audit to ensure readiness, alignment, and long-term growth success.

For more information, visit Funnels and Setters .

