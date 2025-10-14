Cloud9 Announces Expansion into At-Home Blood Testing and Telehealth for Alcohol Health

Cloud9, a health company focused on supporting people who drink, today announced plans to expand its platform to include at-home blood testing and telehealth services, set to launch in Q1 2026. This expansion builds on the momentum of more than one million daily supplement doses delivered since launch, furthering the company’s mission to bring proactive health support to an underserved category.

All of Cloud9’s formulations are doctor-developed, designed to support the body’s natural recovery and resilience over time. These daily supplements form the foundation of the platform, helping people make smarter, more informed choices around alcohol and their health.

Unlike traditional hangover aids designed for short-term symptom relief, Cloud9 serves a different audience—those who understand the risks of alcohol, want to drink in moderation, and are intentional about protecting their health over time. The upcoming testing and telehealth offerings will give customers a more complete way to track their health, identify risk factors early, and receive personalized guidance from licensed clinicians.

“There’s a big difference between avoiding a headache and protecting your health,” said Mike Hardenbrook, founder of Cloud9. “Our customers aren’t looking for a way to drink without consequence—they’re looking for a smarter, more responsible way to care for their bodies.”

Expanding Access to Measurable Health Insights

The at-home testing platform will give individuals a simple and reliable way to track liver function, inflammation, and metabolic health—without needing to visit a clinic. Cloud9 will use reputable at-home collection devices and partner with proven lab networks to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Connecting Users with Clinical Support



Launching alongside testing, Cloud9’s telehealth services will connect users with licensed clinicians who can provide personalized guidance and evidence-based treatment options. This integration of doctor-developed supplements, biomarker tracking, and clinical support represents a new standard in alcohol wellness.

“We’re building the first integrated health platform for people who drink,” Hardenbrook added. “Supplements provide the foundation, biomarker testing brings clarity, and telehealth gives people access to expert care.”

A New Category in Everyday Health



This expansion reflects a broader cultural shift away from quick fixes and toward proactive, measurable health management. While hangover pills focus on short-term relief, Cloud9 is creating a long-term wellness solution for people who want to maintain their health while drinking mindfully.

About Cloud9

Cloud9 is a health company on a mission to help people who drink protect their health through doctor-developed daily supplements, at-home biomarker testing, and telehealth support. Since launching in 2025, Cloud9 has delivered over one million daily doses and is pioneering a smarter, more proactive model for alcohol and health. Its at-home testing and telehealth offerings will be available in Q1 2026.

