Lewis Access Launches New Fleet of HGV Trucks to Streamline Direct Delivery of Scaffold Towers Across the UK

Lewis Access , the UK’s number one scaffold tower manufacturer, is excited to announce the strategic expansion of its fleet with the addition of its new HGV trucks. The new fleet of HGV trucks will further streamline Lewis Access’s operations, ensuring that scaffold towers are delivered directly to customers faster and more safely, while giving the company complete control over every aspect of its business, from factory to site.

For over two decades, Lewis Access has been manufacturing and supplying access equipment for the UK construction industry. Recognising growing demand for direct-to-consumer delivery and reliable service, the company is making a bold investment in moving logistics in-house. According to founder Mark Guirard, this investment reflects the company’s commitment to people and delivering superior service to its customers across the UK.

“We are proud to unveil our latest fleet of HGV trucks,” said Guirard. “At Lewis Access, we are committed to giving our customers confidence in our products and service. This strategic upgrade means that we now manage every step of the process, from manufacturing to delivery. We now bring industrial scaffold towers directly to you, no middlemen involved.”

﻿﻿

In the process of introducing this new fleet, Lewis Access has made a significant investment in people. The company conducted extensive training sessions for drivers, office staff, pickers, packers, and transport management personnel to ensure that service quality is maintained at every level. Guirard explained that this expansion was not just about the trucks; it was about building a team that caters to clients’ needs and upholds the company’s longstanding reputation as the leading manufacturer of scaffold towers in the UK.

“Our customers know us for our uncompromising quality and reliability. With our new HGV fleet and heavily trained logistics team, we will continue to uphold that promise,” added Guirard.

Lewis Access’s fleet expansion comes as the UK construction industry continues to demand on-time deliveries to keep projects on schedule. By taking ownership of its fleet and logistics team, Lewis Access has taken a bold step toward smarter, more reliable distribution. This double investment in people and service delivery ensures that the company’s range of products, from aluminium scaffold towers to scaffolding accessories and access equipment, reaches customers faster and safer than ever before.

Moreover, the move demonstrates the company’s ability to quickly adapt to market needs, ensuring scaffold towers and access equipment are available exactly when and where they are needed. This is expected to further solidify Lewis Access’s position as a trusted manufacturer and supplier in the UK.

“This has been the next step of our structured growth strategy, and we are thrilled to see it roll out. We will continue building Lewis Access into a leader in scaffold tower manufacturing and reliable logistics while paving the way for future growth and innovation,” concluded Guirard.

The new scaffold tower and access equipment delivery fleet is now on the road. For more information, visit https://www.scaffold-tower.co.uk/ .