Ancient Shu Water City Xinjin Invites the World to Celebrate – A Grand Finale to the Mid-Autumn andNational Day Cultural Tourism Festival

This holiday season, Xinjin District of Chengdu captivated 1.5 million visitors with the passion of rowing, the abundance of its Agricultural Expo, and the cultural charm of ancient Shu—delivering a vivid chapter in the story of “hosting events to revitalize the city.”

Mid-Autumn Meets National Day: A Celebration of Family and Nation

During the 2025 Golden Week, Xinjin District powered its cultural and tourism offerings with the 2025 Chengdu Rowing Open, staging over 100 cultural and tourism events. This phenomenon-level urban celebration blended sports, culture, tourism, consumption, and cuisine into one unforgettable experience.

Over the eight-day celebration, Xinjin welcomed 1.5069 million visits, with strong demand and supply creating a thriving cultural tourism market.

1.International Rowing Event Connects Xinjin to the World

On October 2, the 2025 Chengdu Rowing Open concluded successfully on Xinjin’s Nanhe River. Rowing teams from 27 Chinese and international universities—including Cambridge, Oxford, Peking University, and Tsinghua University—competed fiercely on the waters.

Henry Hollingsworth, bronze medalist in rowing at the Paris Olympics, clinched first place representing Brown University (USA) with a time of 2 minutes 18.80 seconds.

“We’re thrilled to win first place. The Nanhe River is stunning, and the Wujin Corridor Bridge is beautiful—this is a memory we’ll always cherish from Chengdu,” he shared, visibly excited after the race.

The long-standing rowing rivalry between Cambridge and Oxford, which has played out for nearly 200 years on the Thames, took to the Nanhe River this year. Ultimately, the Cambridge University Rowing Team claimed victory.

2.Immersive Cultural Experiences Win Praise from International Guests

During the event, Chinese and international rowers visited the Baodun National Archaeological Site Park for an immersive encounter with the charm of ancient Shu civilization. “I love everything about China. While the race was the main reason for our trip, I was deeply impressed by the culture here,” said rower Thibault Teissier.

At a cultural experience event on Xiujue Mountain, the athletes engaged in interactive poetry recitals, expressing their admiration and longing for Chinese culture.

“After the race yesterday, we went out for a few beers to relax—it was fantastic and so enjoyable,” said Paul and Maree, tourists from New Zealand, who couldn’t help but praise the local food in Xinjin and Chengdu.

With free public restrooms, ample parking, and thoughtful hospitality, Xinjin’s warm and welcoming service left a deep impression on athletes and visitors from around the world.

3.Five Immersive Themes Highlight the Diverse Allure of Xinjin

Xinjin thoughtfully curated five themed cultural tourism zones, bringing together diverse experiences to attract visitors from all directions.

“Jin” Autumn – A Poetic Harvest in the Countryside

From the abundant landscapes of Agricultural Expo Island to the joy of picking produce in the fields, and the vibrant flower seas of autumn, Xinjin’s seasonal beauty offered a truly enchanting experience.

“Jin” Vibe – Holiday Passion and Youthful Energy

Dynamic activities like rowing, outdoor challenges, marathons, basketball, and golf were perfectly complemented by cultural performances, art exhibitions, and open-air “dam坝” movies, striking a balance between motion and stillness.

“Jin” Charm – Timeless Grace of a Millennia-Old Water City

With 4,500 years of ancient Shu civilization flowing through Xinjin, traditional folk performances and intangible cultural heritage displays turned every visitor into both a cultural experiencer and a storyteller.

“Jin” Flavor – Authentic Culinary Delights

From the bold flavors of Anxi fish head hotpot to the tender and savory yellow catfish, Xinjin’s locals turn regional ingredients into comforting culinary pleasures.

“Jin” Joy – Diverse Festivities for All to Enjoy

Events like Beer Fest Week, Folk Culture Carnival, and the Sichuan-Taiwan Food Festival each offered unique highlights, delivering continuous surprises and joyful experiences for visitors of all ages.

Though the rowing competition has ended, the charm of Xinjin endures. This ancient water city, with its 4,500 years of history, is embracing global visitors with openness and hospitality.

As Oxford University rower Hamza Ahmadz expressed—a sentiment shared by many international guests:

“The people in Chengdu are incredibly welcoming, and the food is absolutely delicious. If I could, I’d come here every year.”

From the origin of ancient Shu to the poetic beauty of Xinjin—until we meet again!