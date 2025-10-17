Uncover Jamaica Founder Angela Lattibeaudiere Proves Adventure Has No Age or Budget Limit

Angela Lattibeaudiere , a travel creator and founder of Uncover Jamaica , is sharing her Jamaican escapades with the world in a new YouTube series. To mark her milestone 50th birthday, Angela embarked on a 30-day solo tour of Jamaica in search of adventure and to fulfill her curiosity about the island. What began as a personal celebration has now evolved into a mission to showcase Jamaica beyond the beach chairs and resorts, and a foundation for her Uncover Jamaica brand and travel series.

The journey, which started from Kingston, introduced Angela to many hidden gems across the island, many new friends, and helped her debunk stereotypes about safety in Jamaica. After a month of exploring the island, Angela returned home with a renewed passion for Jamaica and a vision to help more people, regardless of age or budget, discover the true essence of Jamaica. Her experiences during this trip have further emboldened her as she continues to build her travel content and digital guide platform to help locals and visitors explore Jamaica’s hidden gems safely and affordably.

“Many people think adventure is for the young or a luxury for the wealthy. With this trip, I wanted to prove to myself and others that adventure has no age or budget limit, especially in Jamaica. You can explore the island confidently, connect with locals, and see incredible places without breaking the bank,” said Angela.

﻿﻿

During her trip, Angela explored the unknown side of Jamaica, drove through hidden roads, and visited parishes across the island, documenting everything from the rugged beauty of Portland to the hidden paradise that is Rafjam. Throughout her travel series on Instagram and YouTube, she reported feeling safe and continues to celebrate gaining new friends and countless stories.

“I had all these safety measures put in place and I never once felt unsafe throughout the trip,” added Angela. “I expected and prepared for danger, instead, I found kindness, laughter, and a Jamaica I had never known before.”

Through her company, Uncover Jamaica, Angela is on a mission to reframe Jamaica’s travel narrative by shifting attention to authentic, cultural experiences. Uncover Jamaica offers DIY travel guides featuring destinations, activities, stays, events, and travel tips, to help travelers find things to do in Jamaica besides staying in resorts and uncover how to experience the real Jamaica on a budget.

Following the success of her 30-day solo tour, Angela plans to do a Jamaican tour every year to see and experience more of the island. She expressed her pride in herself for marking her 50th birthday with a defining experience, but also admitted that her subsequent trips will be shorter because she cannot be away from home for more than three weeks.

“I learned something about myself during this trip. I love adventure but I also love home. So, my next tours will be 20 days or less, but there will always be a next one,” concluded Angela.

Follow her journey on YouTube and Instagram , explore DIY travel guides on how to travel Jamaica on a budget at Uncover Jamaica, and stay tuned for Angela’s next island adventure.