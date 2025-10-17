Dilcia McRoy Announces the Launch of Capira to Empower Small Businesses with AI Driven Finance Solutions

Transforming Financial Empowerment: Dilcia McRoy’s Vision

Dilcia McRoy’s journey from an Automotive Finance Manager to a visionary entrepreneur is a testament to the power of innovation driven by empathy and real-world experience. Her mission to transform financial literacy for individuals and small businesses has culminated in the creation of Investara and Capira, two initiatives designed to break down financial barriers and offer solutions that empower users. Now, McRoy has announced the latest evolution of her vision with the upcoming launch of Capira, an AI-driven finance platform that seeks to make financial management more accessible and effective for small businesses.

From Automotive Finance to Founding a Movement

McRoy’s career began in the automotive finance industry, where she observed the financial struggles of consumers, particularly those in the subprime market. This firsthand experience highlighted the severe lack of financial literacy among individuals and small business owners. McRoy’s passion for solving this problem led to the founding of Investara, a finance and business consulting firm focused on bridging the knowledge gap for individuals and businesses alike.

Through Investara, McRoy has been able to partner with mortgage brokers, real estate agents, and entrepreneurs, offering them the financial guidance necessary to succeed in today’s complex financial landscape. But her mission didn’t stop there.

Capira: Simplifying Business Finance with AI Technology

As technology continues to reshape the business world, McRoy is taking her mission to the next level with Capira. The platform, which is currently in beta testing, combines advanced AI tools with human understanding to give small to mid-sized businesses the financial insights they need to succeed.

Capira’s standout feature is its built-in AI CFO, which provides actionable insights and strategic guidance based on real-time data, offering businesses an automated, yet human-centric, approach to financial decision-making. With Capira, business owners will no longer need to rely on outdated financial models or complex spreadsheets. Instead, they will have access to an intelligent, intuitive system that simplifies their financial operations and supports sustainable growth.

“Small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet they often struggle with complex financial decisions. Capira is designed to level the playing field,” says McRoy. “By combining the power of AI with real-world financial experience, we can help businesses not only survive but thrive in a competitive marketplace.”

Investara: Empowering Individuals with Financial Literacy

While Capira focuses on helping businesses, Investara remains at the core of McRoy’s mission to democratize financial literacy for individuals. Through her consulting firm, McRoy continues to offer personalized financial education, helping clients make informed decisions about homeownership, business growth, and financial planning. At Investara, the focus is on clarity before contracts, with a firm belief that true empowerment comes from understanding, not just action.

By offering educational resources and strategic advice, Investara helps clients build the confidence they need to navigate the often-complex financial world. Whether it’s understanding credit, mortgage options, or investment strategies, McRoy’s goal is to ensure that every individual has the tools to take control of their financial future.

A Story Rooted in Experience and Empathy

What sets McRoy apart from others in the financial space is her unique combination of hands-on experience and empathy. Having worked directly with individuals facing real financial struggles, McRoy is acutely aware of the challenges that many people encounter when dealing with financial institutions and business decisions.

“I didn’t come from Silicon Valley, I came from the real world, where people face real financial challenges,” McRoy explains. “That experience has shaped my approach to finance. It’s about understanding the people behind the numbers, and that’s what drives me to create systems that truly help.”

This human-first approach to finance has earned McRoy recognition as a Business Leadership Excellence finalist for the upcoming CXO 2.0 Conference in 2026 and a spot in Who’s Who in America for 2025. However, McRoy’s true satisfaction comes from the impact her work has on others.

Looking Toward the Future: Financial Innovation for All

The launch of Capira marks a significant milestone in McRoy’s mission to reshape the financial landscape. By combining advanced AI technology with her deep understanding of financial challenges, McRoy is poised to continue her work of empowering both individuals and small businesses. As Capira enters beta testing, the potential for this platform to revolutionize financial management for businesses is clear.

Through her ventures, McRoy is not just changing the way businesses approach finance; she’s fostering a more inclusive, transparent, and empowering financial ecosystem for everyone. Her journey is one of turning obstacles into opportunities, and her work continues to inspire others to follow her lead.

About Investara

Investara is a finance and business consulting firm founded by Dilcia McRoy. The firm partners with mortgage brokers, real estate agents, and entrepreneurs to help clients build financial confidence and achieve goals such as homeownership and business growth. Investara offers a range of financial services, including educational resources and strategic guidance, with a focus on making financial literacy practical, accessible, and actionable.

About Capira

Capira is an AI-driven finance platform developed by Dilcia McRoy. Designed for small to mid-sized businesses, Capira combines advanced AI tools with real-world financial insights to help business owners make informed financial decisions. Capira features an AI CFO and intelligent CRM tools, transforming how businesses manage cash flow, efficiency, and growth.

