MAS Femography Sets the Standard for Menopausal Health Apparel on World Menopause Day

On World Menopause Day, MAS Femography, pioneers in FemTech apparel innovation backed by apparel-tech giant MAS Holdings, reaffirms its commitment to advancing solutions that improve women’s health and comfort during menopause. As a leading manufacturer at the intersection of science, technology, and apparel design, MAS Femography continues to set global standards for how the industry supports women through every stage of life.

At the core of its menopause apparel innovations is Anti-Flush™ Technology, a patented, clinically validated innovation designed to help regulate body temperature and manage menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats. This technology powers a complete range of apparel engineered to provide relief, confidence, and ease, including:

Innerwear – supportive briefs with cooling relief

– supportive briefs with cooling relief Activewear – leggings designed for movement and symptom management

– leggings designed for movement and symptom management Everyday Wear – camisoles, T-shirts, and long sleeves for all-day comfort

– camisoles, T-shirts, and long sleeves for all-day comfort Sleepwear – cooling pajamas for night sweats and hot-flush relief

By combining textile engineering and clinical validation, MAS Femography helps leading global brands expand into women’s wellness categories with apparel that performs beyond aesthetics.

“Menopause is a chapter every woman experiences, yet one the apparel industry has often overlooked,” said Pilar Diaz, CEO of MAS Femography. “At MAS Femography, we have long believed that innovation in women’s health must extend beyond the laboratory and into the garments we wear every day. Our mission is to empower brands to deliver apparel that supports women through real physiological change – comfortably, confidently, and without compromise.”

With MAS Holdings’ decades of manufacturing excellence as its foundation, MAS Femography combines world-class R&D, sustainable production, and advanced material science to develop garments that function as instruments of care. Its continued investment in FemTech manufacturing has positioned the company as a trusted partner to brands seeking to merge wellness with fashion and functionality.

This year’s World Menopause Day theme, “Lifestyle Medicine,” highlights how movement, rest, and everyday habits play an essential role in supporting women’s wellbeing – a principle that aligns naturally with MAS Femography’s vision. Through performance fabrics, body-responsive silhouettes, and clinically tested technologies, the company continues to create apparel that not only comforts but contributes to healthier living.

“Apparel has the power to support wellbeing,” Diaz added. “When we apply material science to meet the real needs of women, we do not just innovate – we humanize. Through technology, empathy, and design, we can help women move through menopause with dignity and confidence. That is what drives us every day.”

As MAS Femography continues to lead the FemTech apparel movement globally, its mission remains steadfast: to merge wellness and wearability, ensuring every garment serves a purpose, every stitch supports wellbeing, and every woman feels understood.