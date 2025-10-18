Meta Pulls Facebook Page Allegedly Targeting ICE Agents After DOJ Pressure

Meta removed a Facebook group page on Tuesday that was allegedly used to “dox and target” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Chicago. The takedown came after the social media company was contacted by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

DOJ Pressure and Policy Violation

Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly announced the Facebook group removal in a post on X, stating that the DOJ “will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement.” A Meta spokesperson confirmed the group’s removal, though they declined to provide details about its size or specific content. Meta stated that the group was taken down for “violating our policies against coordinated harm,” a violation that falls under the company’s rules pertaining to “Coordinating Harm and Promoting Crime.”

Meta’s action follows similar moves by rival technology companies. Apple removed the ICEBlock app nearly two weeks ago after pressure from Attorney General Bondi, who claimed the app was “designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs.” Apple stated at the time that it removed ICEBlock based on information provided by law enforcement about alleged “safety risks.” Similarly, Google confirmed in October that while the DOJ never contacted the search giant directly, the company removed “similar apps for violations of our policies,” even though ICEBlock was never available on the Google Play Store.

First Amendment Controversy

The developer of the ICEBlock app, Joshua Aaron, criticized both Apple and the White House in an interview, comparing his app’s functionality to that of navigation tools like Waze, which let drivers report police sightings to avoid speeding tickets. Aaron argued, “This is about our fundamental constitutional rights in this country being stripped away by this administration, and the powers that be who are capitulating to their requests.”

