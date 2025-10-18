Trump Administration Searches for Funds to Pay Federal Officers During Shutdown

As the U.S. government shutdown enters its third week, the Trump administration is searching for alternative financial mechanisms to ensure federal law enforcement officers continue to be paid. With Republicans and Democrats locked in a bitter stalemate, government officials are exploring creative, off-budget ways to fund essential services, including the food assistance program for women and children.

Essential Pay and Financial Workarounds

Federal law enforcement officers, including those from the FBI, DEA, U.S. Border Patrol, and ICE, are deemed “essential” and are required to report for duty, despite facing withheld pay. In response to a query, a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) confirmed that the administration is examining alternative methods to ensure these officers receive their paychecks. This follows the successful workaround used for military personnel. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use “all available funds” to ensure military members were paid on October 15. The OMB later clarified that this was achieved by repurposing approximately $8 billion from unobligated defense research and development funds.

Cuts, Furloughs, and New Funding Sources

The financial uncertainty is compounded by the administration’s aggressive personnel actions. Approximately 750,000 federal employees—about 40% of the total workforce—have so far been furloughed or sent home without pay. Adding to this, Vice-President JD Vance has warned of further “painful” cuts should the shutdown continue, building on the 4,000 workers already permanently laid off across at least seven agencies.

Beyond law enforcement, the administration has sought to fund other critical services. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Sunday that her department found an “innovative” way to ensure members of the Coast Guard are paid, though she provided no details. Administration officials have also claimed that tariff revenue would be used to fund the Special Supplementation Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which benefits over 6.5 million people. However, the National WIC Association has warned that using tariff revenue “is not a permanent solution” and that a prolonged shutdown still puts millions of recipients at risk. Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, are reportedly planning to introduce a bill to ensure the WIC program remains fully funded, arguing it should be immune to the vagaries of the annual budget process.

The partisan divide shows no signs of resolution. On Tuesday, the Senate voted for an eighth time to fund the government but failed to advance the Republicans’ stopgap budget in a 49 to 45 vote. Both political parties continue to trade blame for the shutdown. The Trump administration has looked for ways to emphasize its narrative to the public, though efforts to broadcast a video message from Secretary Noem blaming Democrats for the shutdown were rebuffed by dozens of airports.

What The Author Thinks The Trump administration’s politically driven decision to implement “Reductions in Force” during a government shutdown is a profound, cynical act of weaponizing federal employment for political gain. By permanently dismantling agencies and targeting those perceived as “Democrat-oriented,” the administration transforms a temporary budgetary crisis into a permanent ideological restructuring of the civil service. This action demonstrates a strategic disregard for the legal and ethical separation of the federal workforce from partisan politics, confirming that for this administration, punishing political opposition through bureaucratic means is prioritized over the consistent delivery of essential public services.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.