Marketer.co Expands Operations to Orlando, Florida, Strengthening Its National Footprint in AI-Driven Digital Marketing

MARKETER, a national leader in AI-driven digital marketing and automation, today announced the opening of a new regional office in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando digital marketing agency expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and its mission to deliver advanced marketing technology and strategy solutions to businesses nationwide.

The Orlando office will serve as a regional hub for the company’s expanding client base across the Southeastern United States, offering direct access to Marketer.co’s full suite of marketing services, including AI-powered SEO, PPC, PR, content marketing, and campaign automation.

“Central Florida’s business community is growing rapidly, and with it comes a surge in demand for data-driven marketing that can scale,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer.co. “By establishing a local presence in Orlando, we’re able to help businesses harness the power of AI to drive real, measurable results. It’s about combining human creativity with machine intelligence to create smarter, faster marketing outcomes.”

A Strategic Move into a Fast-Growing Market

Orlando has emerged as one of the Southeast’s most dynamic innovation hubs, attracting technology startups, established enterprises, and creative talent alike. The city’s blend of media, technology, and entrepreneurial energy makes it a natural fit for Marketer.co’s next phase of growth.

“Orlando offers the perfect intersection of opportunity and innovation,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “Our clients in the region are eager to leverage AI tools that reduce waste, increase visibility, and accelerate their marketing cycles. This office allows us to be more collaborative and hands-on with those partners.”

Supporting a Full Ecosystem of Digital Brands

Marketer.co’s Orlando expansion will serve not only as a regional office but also as a strategic touchpoint for the company’s broader network of digital brands started as an Orlando SEO agency. Together, these brands offer an integrated marketing technology stack that covers everything from content automation and paid media to software development and private LLM deployment.

“This expansion reflects more than growth—it represents our unified vision for the future of marketing,” added Carter. “Each of our brands is built around the idea that AI can amplify human strategy. Orlando gives us a new center of gravity for that mission.”

Delivering AI Marketing for Local Impact

The Orlando team will focus on providing businesses in Florida and the greater Southeast with:

AI-powered content strategy and automation

White-label SEO and PPC management for agencies and enterprises

for agencies and enterprises Digital PR and brand visibility solutions via PR.Digital integration

via PR.Digital integration Marketing analytics and optimization built on predictive AI models

“AI is changing how marketing operates everywhere, but adoption happens fastest when clients can see and experience its value firsthand,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Orlando team will make that possible—helping businesses of every size use AI tools to create campaigns that are more strategic, scalable, and accountable.”

Looking Ahead

The new office represents the latest phase in Marketer.co’s ongoing national expansion. The company expects to add new local team members, partnerships, and events throughout 2025 as it deepens its presence in Florida’s technology and business communities.

“Our goal is to empower businesses across the Southeast to compete nationally,” Nead added. “AI-driven marketing is no longer optional—it’s essential. Orlando is the next step in helping more brands realize that potential.”

About Marketer.co

Marketer.co is a national leader in AI-driven marketing, content automation, and digital strategy. Through its family of brands—including SEO.co, PPC.co, DEV.co, PR.Digital, Link.Build, and LLM.co—Marketer.co provides data-driven solutions that help businesses increase visibility, efficiency, and ROI. The company combines advanced artificial intelligence systems with seasoned marketing expertise to deliver measurable growth for clients worldwide.