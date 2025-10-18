DMR News

MergersandAcquisitions.net Launches AI-Powered Deal Sourcing Platform for Independent Sponsors and Family Offices

Ethan Lin

Oct 18, 2025

MergersandAcquisitions.net, a leading platform for private-market intelligence and deal sourcing, today announced the launch of its AI-Powered Deal Sourcing Platform, a breakthrough system that helps independent sponsors, family offices, and strategic buyers identify off-market acquisition targets using proprietary machine learning models trained on firmographic and behavioral intent data.

Built to democratize access to high-quality deal flow, the new platform scans millions of private-company data points—including hiring trends, leadership changes, and digital intent signals—to surface potential acquisition targets long before they reach traditional brokers or public marketplaces.

“The private markets remain opaque by design,” said Ryan Schwab, VP of Deal Origination of MergersandAcquisitions.net. “Institutional players have long held the data advantage, while smaller sponsors have had to rely on relationships and cold outreach. Our platform changes that dynamic by giving independent buyers access to the same level of intelligence that Wall Street uses every day.”

Leveling the Playing Field for Modern Dealmakers

Historically, private deal origination has been dominated by private equity funds and investment banks equipped with expensive databases and in-house research teams. MergersandAcquisitions.net’s new AI-driven system removes that barrier by making institutional-grade sourcing available to a much wider audience.

“This levels the playing field for dealmakers who need institutional-grade sourcing without institutional overhead,” said Schwab. “Our users can now see potential acquisition targets that would have taken months—or even years—to find using traditional methods.”

The system not only identifies companies likely to be receptive to acquisition discussions, but it also scores and ranks them based on fit, growth signals, and industry context, enabling faster decision-making and more efficient outreach.

Machine Learning Meets Market Insight

At its core, the new platform combines firmographic data, behavioral analytics, and AI-driven intent modeling to create a continuously learning deal-sourcing engine. It integrates with LLMs, ensuring all computations are secure, compliant, and tailored for financial professionals under FINRA and SEC oversight.

“The system doesn’t scrape or guess—it learns,” explained Schwab. “We’ve trained it on verified private-company data and actual transaction outcomes so it can predict which companies are most likely to consider a sale or recapitalization in the near future.”

This hybrid model of human dealmaking and machine intelligence is already showing results. In beta testing, users reported a 10x increase in qualified target volume and a 30% reduction in sourcing time, with several early users identifying actionable proprietary opportunities within weeks.

Democratizing Access to Private-Company Intelligence

The platform’s broader purpose is to bring transparency to an ecosystem that has long favored those with inside access. By aggregating verified firmographic data and using predictive modeling, MergersandAcquisitions.net is enabling dealmakers of every scale to compete more effectively in an increasingly data-driven landscape.

“The next competitive edge in M&A isn’t just capital—it’s computation,” said Schwab. “We’re building tools that empower dealmakers to focus on relationships and strategy, while our AI handles the discovery and analysis.”

The Road Ahead

Future updates to the platform will include predictive valuation modeling, AI-assisted outreach automation, and deal-matching algorithms that connect buyers and sellers directly through a secure, data-driven network. The company also plans to expand its data coverage to international markets, giving users access to emerging acquisition opportunities worldwide.

“Our vision is simple,” added Schwabhttps://mergersandacquisitions.net/sell/. “We’re helping independent sponsors, search funds, and family offices compete with billion-dollar firms—using better data, not bigger teams.”

About MergersandAcquisitions.net

MergersandAcquisitions.net is a leading online platform for private-market deal sourcing, valuation, and sell-side M&A advisory intelligence. Combining machine learning with decades of transaction experience, the company helps independent sponsors, family offices, and strategic buyers identify and evaluate acquisition opportunities faster and more efficiently. The company is also partnered with SPV.co for special purpose vehicle creation for capital transactions.

