Angie Cain: Nurse, Neuroscience Coach, and Advocate for Women’s Empowerment Selected for the National “Fab Over 40” Fundraiser

Angie Cain, a registered nurse, neuroscience-based life coach, and passionate advocate for women’s health, has been selected to participate in the prestigious “Fab Over 40” Fundraiser, a national initiative supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Angie’s nomination highlights her unwavering commitment to women’s health and her mission to empower women through neuroscience and the brain-body connection.

“This campaign is deeply personal for me,” said Cain. “My mother passed away from ovarian cancer, and I believe that every advancement in women’s health is a victory for all of us. The impact of saving one woman’s life extends across generations.”

Rooted in Science, Guided by Purpose

As a healthcare professional and aspiring Family Nurse Practitioner, Angie blends medical science with transformative coaching. Her neuroscience-based programs and the upcoming “3/2/1 Mark My Change” initiative (launching November 1) are designed to help women rebuild their lives, focusing on emotional resilience, hormonal balance, and overall well-being.

Her approach integrates neuroscience, psychology, and physiology, and it’s grounded in real-life application. “I know what it feels like to start over,” says Cain. “After losing my mom and facing my own personal challenges, I decided to rebuild not just for myself, but for my children. Returning to school to become a nurse was a pivotal moment. It taught me the power of education and belief in oneself. Now, I aim to help other women achieve that same transformation.”

Turning Pain Into Purpose

If Angie wins the Fab Over 40 competition, she will receive a $40,000 award — but in a true servant-leader spirit, she has already pledged to donate the prize as scholarships for women and children affected by domestic violence. The funds will support survivors in their educational journeys, helping them regain independence and rebuild their lives.

“This isn’t about fame or recognition,” said Cain. “It’s about creating a movement — one woman at a time. Education gave me my freedom, and I want other women to experience that same rebirth. When one woman rises, her children rise, and her community rises.”

Championing Women’s Health and Neuroscience Education

As Angie nears the completion of her Nurse Practitioner degree, her mission has expanded beyond individual coaching. She is advocating for greater attention to women’s health in the medical field, emphasizing that the gender gap in healthcare remains a critical issue.

“Women’s health is still one of the most underserved areas in medicine,” Cain explained. “We’ve normalized burnout, anxiety, and hormonal imbalances, but neuroscience offers a path to reclaiming our health and confidence at any age.”

Through her signature programs and speaking engagements, Angie helps women understand how trauma, stress, and emotions impact the brain and body. Her work empowers women to leverage neuroplasticity to rebuild self-trust and emotional balance.

Her upcoming 3/2/1 “Mark My Change” program will offer neuroscience-based tools for resetting habits, improving emotional health, and finding purpose through guided transformation.

The Fab Over 40 contest gives supporters the chance to amplify Angie’s mission while also contributing to breast cancer research. Every vote and donation directly benefits the National Breast Cancer Foundation, aiding in early detection, research, and patient care.

Every vote counts, and every dollar makes a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

About Angie Cain

Angie Cain, RN, BSN, is a neuroscience-based coach, speaker, and nurse advocate dedicated to women’s emotional and physical health. Drawing from her healthcare background and personal experiences, Angie helps women rewire their brains for success, healing, and empowerment. She is currently completing her Master’s degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner and combines medical insight with neuroscience to help women live healthier, more fulfilled lives.

