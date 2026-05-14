Arab Renal Care Group Expected to Receive International Health Excellence Award in Renal Healthcare Development – 2026

The organization, headquartered in Amman, is expected to receive the International Health Excellence Award in Renal Healthcare Development – 2026 from the International Renal Care Association during the International Conference of Nephrology scheduled to take place in France in November 2026.

The anticipated recognition reflects the organization’s growing regional role in advancing kidney transplantation programs, dialysis services, physician collaboration, nephrology education, and long-term renal healthcare development initiatives throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

Founded by Dr. Issa Kawalit and Dr. Abbas El-Khatib, the Arab Renal Care Group was established to support collaborative and sustainable approaches to kidney disease management, transplant medicine, and specialized nephrology services across the region.

Since its formation, the organization has expanded through collaborations with hospitals, healthcare institutions, transplant centers, and medical specialists across Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Libya.

Under the leadership of Dr. Issa Kawalit, Chief Medical Officer of the Arab Renal Care Group and an American Board-certified nephrologist and transplant specialist, the organization has developed a multidisciplinary collaboration network consisting of more than 18 physicians and healthcare professionals specializing in nephrology, transplantation, dialysis medicine, surgery, transplant immunology, internal medicine, and critical care.

The organization’s work has focused on strengthening integrated renal healthcare systems designed to improve patient access to advanced kidney disease treatment while supporting physician education, academic collaboration, research development, and long-term medical infrastructure.

In Jordan, the organization initially focused on kidney disease management programs, dialysis coordination, transplant medicine pathways, nephrology consultations, and physician education initiatives aimed at strengthening multidisciplinary renal healthcare services.

The initiative later expanded into Bahrain through collaborations with healthcare institutions associated with the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMSHEALTH), supporting the advancement of dialysis services and renal care programs for patients with chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.

In Saudi Arabia, the organization collaborated with regional healthcare institutions to support dialysis infrastructure development, renal replacement therapy systems, and transplant-related medical services aligned with international standards of care.

More recently, the Arab Renal Care Group has gained regional recognition for supporting the establishment of an advanced kidney transplant and renal healthcare program in Libya through collaboration with Ibn Sina Teaching Hospital under the leadership of Dr. Ali Eljarroshi.

The Libya initiative has focused on developing a sustainable and locally integrated renal healthcare model capable of supporting kidney transplantation, advanced dialysis services, transplant immunology systems, multidisciplinary renal consultation programs, and post-transplant patient management.

Healthcare professionals involved in the initiative state that the collaboration has also emphasized long-term healthcare capacity development by supporting local physicians, nurses, laboratory specialists, and multidisciplinary medical teams through education, consultation, and collaborative clinical training.

Medical professionals participating in the program have described the initiative as an important contribution toward rebuilding specialized healthcare services within Libya while helping reduce the need for patients to travel internationally for advanced kidney disease treatment and transplant procedures.

According to Dr. Issa Kawalit, the organization’s broader mission centers on establishing sustainable renal healthcare systems supported by education, research, and long-term institutional collaboration.

In addition to clinical programs, the Arab Renal Care Group has participated in nephrology education initiatives, physician training programs, scientific presentations, kidney disease awareness efforts, and collaborative transplant-related research activities throughout the region.

The organization has also maintained academic and professional exchanges involving nephrology programs affiliated with the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and the University of Utah.

Physicians and researchers associated with the initiative have contributed to collaborative scientific publications and nephrology research focusing on chronic kidney disease, transplantation outcomes, dialysis medicine, and renal healthcare innovation.

Regional healthcare leaders note that the organization’s approach emphasizes combining advanced nephrology care standards with sustainable healthcare infrastructure development, institutional partnerships, and long-term academic collaboration.

The International Health Excellence Award in Renal Healthcare Development – 2026 is expected to recognize the organization’s contributions to kidney transplantation advancement, dialysis service development, physician education, nephrology research, healthcare infrastructure development, and international medical collaboration throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

As the organization continues expanding its regional activities, future initiatives are expected to include additional transplant medicine programs, expanded physician education efforts, advanced nephrology research collaboration, and the continued development of specialized renal healthcare centers throughout the region.

ABOUT ARAB RENAL CARE GROUP

The Arab Renal Care Group is a Middle East nephrology and transplant collaboration organization headquartered in Amman. Founded by Dr. Issa Kawalit and Dr. Abbas El-Khatib, the organization focuses on kidney transplantation, dialysis services, nephrology education, physician collaboration, renal healthcare infrastructure development, and academic research initiatives throughout the Middle East and North Africa. The group collaborates with healthcare institutions and multidisciplinary medical specialists across Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and academic nephrology programs in the United States.