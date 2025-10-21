DMR News

Estate.co Expands Real Estate Services to Fayetteville and Rogers

Ethan Lin

Oct 21, 2025

Estate.co, a leading Northwest Arkansas real estate firm known for its data-driven insights and client-first service model, today announced the expansion of its operations into Fayetteville and Rogers. This move strengthens the company’s regional presence and underscores its commitment to bringing modern, transparent, and tech-enabled real estate solutions to buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Northwest Arkansas.

“Northwest Arkansas continues to rank among the fastest-growing and most desirable housing markets in the United States,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Estate.co. “Expanding into Fayetteville and Rogers was a natural next step for our team as we respond to rising demand for high-quality, localized real estate service. We’re bringing the same standard of professionalism and personalized guidance that has defined our Bentonville success to two of the most dynamic cities in the region.”

Meeting Demand in a Booming Market

Fueled by corporate growth, university expansion, and an influx of out-of-state relocations, the Fayetteville and Rogers submarkets have become key centers of housing activity in Northwest Arkansas. Estate.co’s expansion allows the company to provide on-the-ground expertise across these rapidly evolving communities while offering clients access to the same modern tools and trusted insights that have made its Bentonville operation stand out.

“Every city in Northwest Arkansas has its own rhythm, culture, and housing dynamics,” added Nead. “Fayetteville’s vibrant community life and Rogers’ growing family neighborhoods each present unique opportunities for buyers and investors. Our goal is to empower clients with clear, actionable data and personal service at every step.”

Expanded Services for Buyers, Sellers, and Investors

With this expansion, Estate.co will now provide comprehensive real estate services across Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, and surrounding areas. Core offerings include:

  • Residential buying and selling, with local market guidance tailored to each neighborhood.
  • Turnkey investment property analysis, in partnership with InvestNet’s pro forma modeling tools.
  • Property management coordination for passive and out-of-state investors.
  • AI-assisted market intelligence for real-time pricing and trend analysis.
  • Advanced digital marketing, including drone videography, 3D virtual tours, and SEO-optimized property listings.

“Our approach blends technology and personal touch,” said Nead. “From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, our clients benefit from precise analytics, thoughtful strategy, and a team that genuinely understands the nuances of Northwest Arkansas real estate.”

About Estate.co

Estate.co is a full-service real estate company based in Bentonville, Arkansas, helping clients buy, sell, and invest in property with confidence. By combining expert local agents, AI-powered market analysis, and story-driven marketing, Estate.co delivers a smarter, more human approach to real estate. The company specializes in residential, investment, and relocation services across Northwest Arkansas. Estate.co is part of the HOLDco family of online digital brands.

