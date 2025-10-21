TruShine Services Announces Expansion of Protective Cleaning Solutions

A Story of Resilience and Vision

TruShine Services, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has established itself as a trusted partner in professional cleaning, maintenance, and protection services across the United States. Its origins trace back to the determined vision of founder Carlos J. Tavarez, who turned personal challenges into a mission-driven company dedicated to safety, compliance, and innovation.

Tavarez’s background in the hospitality industry gave him a first-hand understanding of the vital role that safety and cleanliness play in business success. A defining turning point in his life in 2010 became the foundation of what is now a growing, multi-branch organization serving stadiums, arenas, restaurants, and major national brands. This trajectory has elevated TruShine Services beyond the role of a cleaning provider to become a trusted protector of businesses.

A Mission Centered on Protection and Trust

At the heart of TruShine’s mission is a simple principle: protection. Every service offered is designed not only to maintain facilities but to safeguard people, assets, and futures. From fire prevention through NFPA 96-compliant exhaust hood cleaning to fryer oil recycling that contributes to sustainability, TruShine integrates safety and responsibility into each operation.

“TruShine Services was never built to be just another cleaning company,” said founder and CEO Carlos J. Tavarez. “It was built to be a partner that protects businesses, their people, and their long-term success.”

This approach has positioned TruShine as a trusted name for companies that value reliability, compliance, and forward-thinking sustainability.

Innovation as a Driving Force

TruShine has differentiated itself in the marketplace by building services that go far beyond conventional cleaning. Among its most notable innovations is Fry360, a fryer oil filtration and recycling program that reduces waste, extends the life of cooking oil, and converts used oil into biofuel. This not only saves money for clients but also contributes to environmental sustainability, a growing priority for many businesses.

Under Tavarez Holdings LLC, TruShine has expanded into three specialized divisions:

TruHoods360 – Hood cleaning and fire safety services.

– Hood cleaning and fire safety services. TruOil360 – Fryer oil filtration, recycling, and sustainability solutions.

– Fryer oil filtration, recycling, and sustainability solutions. TruAir360 – Indoor air quality and HVAC protection systems.

Each division is designed to address a critical element of facility protection while integrating technology-driven accountability. Tools such as Verizon Connect for job tracking and GoHigh Level CRM for client reporting ensure transparency, with before-and-after photos, compliance documentation, and real-time communication.

Trust Built Through High-Profile Partnerships

TruShine’s credibility is demonstrated by its client portfolio, which includes some of the most recognized venues and brands in the United States. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Truist Park, and State Farm Arena rely on TruShine for safety and compliance, as do national restaurant chains such as Cookout Restaurants. These partnerships underscore the company’s ability to scale services while maintaining quality and reliability.

Further validation comes from industry recognition, including accreditation by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. Documented case studies highlight how TruShine’s services have prevented costly fires, improved compliance, and delivered measurable operational savings for clients.

Growth and Expansion Ahead

TruShine is currently in a strong growth phase, with projections to exceed $8 million in revenue by 2025. A significant portion of this growth is expected to come from new business development, while a large share continues to result from referrals and repeat clients—a testament to the company’s reputation for dependability.

The organization is actively laying the groundwork for franchise development, with the goal of expanding its reach nationwide. The long-term vision positions TruShine as the leading business protection company in America by 2035, setting a standard for combining facility services with sustainability and technology.

A Company with a Promise

What sets TruShine apart is not just its portfolio of services but its underlying philosophy. Unlike competitors that focus solely on cleaning, TruShine frames its work as a matter of protection and partnership. By offering 24/7 service availability, sustainable innovations, and proof-based accountability, TruShine ensures that clients operate safely, efficiently, and with confidence.

As Tavarez describes it, “Our story is one of resilience. Our services are built on trust. Our future is about scaling impact across America.”

About TruShine Services

TruShine Services, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a leading provider of professional cleaning, maintenance, and protection services. The company specializes in commercial cleaning, NFPA 96-compliant exhaust hood cleaning, fryer oil filtration and recycling through its Fry360 program, janitorial services, grease trap maintenance, and facility protection solutions. With operations running 24/7, TruShine serves some of the nation’s largest stadiums, arenas, and restaurant chains. Under Tavarez Holdings LLC, the company continues to expand through its divisions TruHoods360, TruOil360, and TruAir360, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and business protection.

