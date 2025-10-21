Improvizations, LLC Promotes Dr. Sarah Inman to Partner

Improvizations, LLC. is proud to announce the promotion of Dr. Sarah Inman to Partner and Senior Vice President of Healthcare, recognizing her outstanding contributions at Improv and her leadership in advancing workforce management solutions across the healthcare sector.

Dr. Inman joined Improv after a successful career as a paramedic and administrative leader for multiple healthcare systems, and has earned her Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Healthcare Administration. She also worked at UKG, where she led a global team serving clients across diverse industries. While she valued the breadth of that experience, she felt compelled to return to her passion: healthcare.

“Coming to Improv in 2024 gave me the chance to focus all my energy in healthcare, where I knew I could make a real difference,” said Dr. Inman. “Because I’ve been a clinician, an executive, an implementation partner, an end user, and even a patient, I can see the problems and the solutions from all those perspectives. That’s what allows me to connect deeply with our clients and bring practical, evidence-based solutions that drive impact.”

At Improv, Dr. Inman has been instrumental in helping clients rethink how systems and processes shape workplace culture, employee experience, and patient outcomes. She is known for her consultative approach, her ability to foster authentic connections, and her passion for empowering teams to thrive.

“In both my personal and professional life, I value authenticity and connection,” Dr. Inman added. “At Improv, I’ve never felt like I had to shrink myself to fit a mold—I’ve always been celebrated for leaning into exactly who I am. That culture of authenticity is what makes Improv such a vibrant place to work, and I’m excited to continue cultivating it as a partner.”

As Senior Vice President of Healthcare, Dr. Inman will continue working closely with clients to address pressing industry challenges, from staffing and clinician burnout to patient safety. She will also devote time to mentoring her team and strengthening Improv’s culture as the firm scales.

“Sarah embodies what makes Improv special: a relentless focus on people, a deep curiosity for solving complex problems, and an unwavering commitment to delivering outcomes that matter,” said Vince Jackson, Chief Operating Officer of Improv. “What excites me most about Sarah joining the partner team is the perspective she brings—her ability to spot opportunities, connect dots others might miss, and translate them into strategies that create real impact. Her leadership comes at a pivotal time as Improv continues to grow, take on bigger challenges, and shape the future of workforce and human capital management solutions.”

Dr. Inman’s promotion underscores Improv’s commitment to investing in leadership that reflects its values, strengthens its client relationships, and advances innovation in healthcare workforce management.

About Improv

Improvizations, LLC offers strategic advisory, implementation and managed support for Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workforce Management (WFM) initiatives. With decades of proven success, Improv helps companies simplify their transformations and evolve with clarity. Their Elevated Suite of services supports every stage of the WFM/HCM journey. From igniting strategy to forging solutions and evolving performance, they provide the flexibility to start anywhere and deliver measurable results that last. Their industry-specific expertise, adaptable solutions, and technology independence drive measurable outcomes for the businesses and industries they serve. Connect with them at www.improvizations.com.