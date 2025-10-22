DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

HBO Max Raises Subscription Prices Across All Plans

ByHilary Ong

Oct 22, 2025

HBO Max Raises Subscription Prices Across All Plans

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday that HBO Max is increasing the prices of all its subscription tiers, becoming the latest streaming platform to introduce higher fees. The adjustments apply immediately for new users and will take effect for existing subscribers beginning November 20.

Under the new pricing, the Basic with Ads plan now costs $10.99 per month, up by $1, and $109.99 annually, up by $10. The Standard Plan has risen to $18.49 per month, an increase of $1.50, or $184.99 per year, up $15. The Premium Plan now costs $22.99 per month, a $2 increase, while its annual option rises to $229.99, up $20.

The price hike follows comments by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference last month, where he said HBO Max’s subscription costs did not reflect the platform’s quality. “The fact that this is quality — and that’s true across our company, motion picture, TV production, and streaming quality — we all think that gives us a chance to raise prices,” Zaslav said. “We think we’re way underpriced.”

HBO Max last raised prices in June 2024, making this the second increase within a year.

Zaslav also said that HBO Max plans to introduce password-sharing restrictions, following a similar path taken by Netflix and Disney+. The company has not yet confirmed a rollout date for the new enforcement policy.

HBO Max’s latest increase mirrors a broader trend in the streaming industry. Disney recently raised subscription prices for Disney+ and Hulu, while Apple increased the price of its streaming service in August.

Featured image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Apple Adds ‘Tinted’ Option to Customize Liquid Glass Interface
Oct 22, 2025 Hilary Ong
Vayb Wellness Named Best Wellness Tech Brand for Sleep Solutions in the US for 2025 and Announces Expanded Product Line
Oct 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
GCC Green Concept Control Recognized as Best Pet-Safe Pest Control Service in Hong Kong for 2025
Oct 22, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801