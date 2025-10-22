HBO Max Raises Subscription Prices Across All Plans

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday that HBO Max is increasing the prices of all its subscription tiers, becoming the latest streaming platform to introduce higher fees. The adjustments apply immediately for new users and will take effect for existing subscribers beginning November 20.

Under the new pricing, the Basic with Ads plan now costs $10.99 per month, up by $1, and $109.99 annually, up by $10. The Standard Plan has risen to $18.49 per month, an increase of $1.50, or $184.99 per year, up $15. The Premium Plan now costs $22.99 per month, a $2 increase, while its annual option rises to $229.99, up $20.

The price hike follows comments by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference last month, where he said HBO Max’s subscription costs did not reflect the platform’s quality. “The fact that this is quality — and that’s true across our company, motion picture, TV production, and streaming quality — we all think that gives us a chance to raise prices,” Zaslav said. “We think we’re way underpriced.”

HBO Max last raised prices in June 2024, making this the second increase within a year.

Zaslav also said that HBO Max plans to introduce password-sharing restrictions, following a similar path taken by Netflix and Disney+. The company has not yet confirmed a rollout date for the new enforcement policy.

HBO Max’s latest increase mirrors a broader trend in the streaming industry. Disney recently raised subscription prices for Disney+ and Hulu, while Apple increased the price of its streaming service in August.

Featured image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

