“Modern Numismatic Masterpieces” Celebrates the Art and Legacy of America’s Coinage

ByEthan Lin

Oct 22, 2025

Global Coin is proud to announce the upcoming release of Modern Numismatic Masterpieces: Rare U.S. Coins of the 20th and 21st Century by Stephen Pfeil, an authoritative and visually striking exploration of America’s most remarkable modern coins. Officially releasing October 21st, 2025, the book is available now for preorder at ShopGlobalCoin.com.


With forewords by Stephanie Sabin, President of the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), and Anna Escobedo Cabral, the 42nd Treasurer of the United States, Modern Numismatic Masterpieces bridges artistry, history, and investment insight in a way few publications ever have.

“A visually stunning and thoughtfully curated collection that showcases the diversity and craftsmanship of modern coinage… a valuable resource for anyone interested in how contemporary coins continue to tell the stories of our time.”
Douglas Mudd, Curator, Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, American Numismatic Association

The book’s thoughtful presentation and rich educational value have earned it a place in the American Numismatic Library, cementing its position as a defining reference for both collectors and researchers.

The first limited printing of 2,000 copies carries a special incentive:

  • 100 copies contain Silver Tickets redeemable for a U.S. Silver Eagle

  • 1 Golden Ticket will grant its finder a 2025 $50 Gold Eagle (MS70 condition)

Education is the key to a vibrant collecting community,” writes Thomas J. Uram, former President of the American Numismatic Association. “Stephen Pfeil’s book empowers collectors to make better, more informed decisions—an outstanding contribution to numismatic education.”

From design to distribution, Modern Numismatic Masterpieces embodies the values that define Global Coin: trust, education, and legacy. This book not only celebrates the evolution of American coinage but also reinforces the idea that every great collection begins with knowledge.

Availability:
 Preorder now at ShopGlobalCoin.com  Public release: October 21th, 2025.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

