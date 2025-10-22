DMR News

StudyPro Evolves Into StudyAgent: From AI Writing Tool to Personal AI Study Assistant

Oct 22, 2025

DELAWARE, USA – October 6, 2025 – StudyPro, an AI platform known as an all-in-one writing assistant for students, today announced its rebrand to StudyAgent. The new name reflects the company’s evolution into a broader role: not just helping users write, but supporting the entire learning journey.

“StudyPro was created as an AI writing platform. Over time, our users pushed us to think bigger. StudyAgent represents that shift – from a writing only tool to a true AI partner in studying, research, and academic success,” said Dmytro Dziubka, Chief Marketing Officer of StudyAgent.

A New Name, A Broader Mission

Since its launch, StudyPro has helped thousands of students and professionals with AI-powered writing, paraphrasing, plagiarism detection, and study support. With the transition to StudyAgent, the company is expanding its role from a writing tool into an end-to-end academic assistant.

“We chose the name StudyAgent because it captures what we aim to become – not just a platform, but an academic AI assistant. Our users don’t just need tools; they need guidance, structure, and support along the way,” said Kateryna Bykova, VP of Content Marketing at StudyAgent.

Comprehensive AI Tools for Education

Unlike standalone writing apps or plagiarism tools, StudyAgent combines all powerful features into one seamless interface. Users can plan, write, check, and refine their work without switching platforms or losing context.

StudyAgent offers a full suite of AI tools designed to fit seamlessly into students’ routines:

  • AI Writing Assistant – Generate, structure, and refine academic content.
  • Paraphraser – Rewrite text while preserving meaning and clarity.
  • Plagiarism Checker – Ensure originality across assignments.
  • AI Detector – Identify AI-generated content.
  • AI Humanizer – Transform AI text into natural, human-like writing.

More intelligent features and study tools will be available soon as StudyAgent continues to expand its capabilities.

What Stays the Same

  • Seamless transition for users. All accounts, data, and subscriptions remain intact.
  • Core features. The tools and reliability you know stay in place.
  • User experience. Familiar workflows, no changes needed on your side.

What’s Coming Next

The global demand for AI-driven learning solutions continues to grow. Students are increasingly looking for platforms that can adapt to their study styles, personalize feedback, and support deeper learning. StudyAgent aims to meet this demand by offering an integrated approach that bridges writing, studying, and knowledge retention.

“Rebranding to StudyAgent signals the next stage of our journey. We are committed to empowering learners worldwide with smarter, more personalized AI support – from writing their first essay to mastering complex subjects,” added Dmytro Dziubka, Chief Marketing Officer of StudyAgent.

About StudyAgent

StudyAgent (formerly StudyPro) is an AI-powered study assistant designed to support students, educators, and professionals. Combining advanced AI writing tools with study-focused features, StudyAgent helps users work smarter, faster, and retain knowledge more effectively throughout their learning journey.

Media Contact

Ksenia Salabay

PR & Communications, StudyAgent

Email: press@studyagent.com

