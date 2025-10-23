DMR News

WP Support HQ Expands WordPress Services for Colorado Businesses

Oct 23, 2025

WP Support HQ, Colorado’s top choice for WordPress maintenance and management services, is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to meet the evolving needs of local businesses. With a specialization in WordPress, the company provides expert hosting, security, backups, updates, and performance optimization, ensuring businesses have reliable, fast, and secure websites.

Local Expertise for WordPress Solutions

Since its founding in 2014 by Dusty Candland, a designer-turned-developer with over 20 years of web experience, WP Support HQ has become a trusted partner for local businesses in Centennial and surrounding areas. The company’s primary focus on WordPress support has allowed it to stay ahead of the latest trends in web development, security, and content management, offering businesses tailored solutions for their unique needs.

“We believe your website is vital to your business, and we ensure it stays fast, secure, and worry-free, so our clients can focus on their growth,” said Dusty Candland, Owner of WP Support HQ. “By specializing exclusively in WordPress, we can provide the highest level of expertise to businesses who rely on their online presence for success.”

Comprehensive WordPress Maintenance Services

WP Support HQ offers a full suite of services that help businesses keep their WordPress websites running smoothly, including:

  • Optimized WordPress Hosting: Providing hosting environments that are specifically tailored to WordPress, ensuring sites are fast and secure.
  • Security Measures: Implementing the latest WordPress security protocols to protect websites from online threats and vulnerabilities.
  • Backup and Updates: Regularly updating WordPress core, themes, and plugins, along with secure backups to ensure data safety.
  • Performance Optimization: Conducting thorough performance audits and offering solutions to enhance website speed and functionality.

These services are designed to give businesses peace of mind, knowing that their websites are being expertly managed and protected.

A Focus on Craftsmanship and Local Community

WP Support HQ differentiates itself by offering a level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that many larger service providers cannot match. As a locally-owned business, WP Support HQ takes pride in building long-term relationships with its clients. This approach allows the company to provide personalized service that’s grounded in an understanding of local business needs and challenges.

“Being a part of the Colorado community means we understand the challenges that local businesses face. We are committed to supporting the growth of businesses by offering reliable and local WordPress support,” said Candland. “Personal relationships and local support are at the heart of what we do.”

Commitment to Customer Success

WP Support HQ’s reputation for reliability and local support has made it a go-to resource for businesses in Colorado that need expert WordPress management. Whether a business is looking to optimize website performance or ensure their site is secure and regularly updated, WP Support HQ provides tailored solutions that allow business owners to focus on what matters most – growing their business.

“We’re here to support Colorado businesses and ensure they have the best tools available to succeed online,” Candland emphasized. “We’re proud to be a trusted partner in the WordPress space.”

About WP Support HQ

WP Support HQ is a leading provider of WordPress maintenance and management services based in Centennial, Colorado. The company was founded by Dusty Candland, a designer-turned-developer with over 20 years of experience in web development. WP Support HQ offers a range of services designed to ensure WordPress websites are secure, optimized, and running smoothly, including hosting, security, backups, updates, and performance optimization. With a laser focus on WordPress, WP Support HQ serves businesses across Colorado and is dedicated to providing local, expert support for websites built on the WordPress platform.

Media Contact:

Dusty Candland
Owner, WP Support HQ
Email: dusty@wpsupporthq.com
Website
LinkedIn
Facebook

