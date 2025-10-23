Tiana Sharifi Selected as 2025 TikTok Changemaker

Tiana Sharifi Honored as a 2025 TikTok Changemaker

Tiana Sharifi, an internationally acclaimed expert on sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and online harms has been selected as one of TikTok’s 2025 Changemakers. This prestigious recognition highlights her innovative work in prevention education and her impactful use of digital platforms to tackle critical issues facing today’s younger generations. Through her social media presence, speaking engagements, and digital series, Tiana has reached millions with messages about online grooming, sextortion, and the pressures of digital culture.

As one of the leading voices in the field, Sharifi is known for her ability to translate complex, often uncomfortable subjects into practical and accessible content. Her ability to engage both parents and teens in meaningful conversations has made her a trusted educator and influencer on issues that affect young people worldwide.

A New Approach to Prevention Education

Sharifi’s groundbreaking approach focuses on the root causes of exploitation, addressing not just the criminal behavior but the deeper societal norms that enable it. With a background in Psychology and Counselling, she combines academic knowledge with real-world application to challenge the myths that shape youth identity and digital behavior. Her work emphasizes the normalization of objectification, power imbalances, and the commodification of human dignity, issues that are deeply embedded in today’s digital culture.

Her nonprofit organization, the Center for Exploitation Education (ExEd), is a testament to her commitment to long-term cultural change. Founded in 2019, Exploitation Education has developed comprehensive, trauma-informed programs that focus on prevention through education. The organization’s curriculum is widely used by schools and institutions, having reached over 80 countries. The impact of these programs is undeniable, and their success has led to Sharifi’s increasing influence in policy discussions, law enforcement training, and consultation with other nonprofit organizations.

TikTok’s Recognition of Impactful Advocacy

TikTok’s 2025 Changemaker selection recognizes individuals who have made significant strides in using its digital platform for social good. As a content creator, Sharifi’s videos have reached over 4 million people worldwide and have helped save lives. As part of her role, Sharifi will collaborate with TikTok to expand her reach in helping the public recognize exploitation.

“I’m honored to be selected as a TikTok Changemaker,” Sharifi said. “This recognition is a testament to the power of social media in driving cultural change. By continuing to use platforms like TikTok, I’m able to educate, empower, and start conversations about exploitation that are crucial in today’s day and age.”

Leading Through Innovation

Tiana Sharifi’s innovative approach to prevention education sets her apart from others in the field. She developed the first-ever formal online, interactive curriculum aimed at preventing sexual exploitation in school districts, as well as a prevention app for youth. Her ability to blend expert knowledge with relatable, accessible language has made her one of the most trusted figures in the fight against sexual exploitation.

Through her work, Sharifi continues to challenge traditional narratives around digital culture, showing that real change can only happen when people understand the societal issues fueling exploitation.

About Tiana Sharifi

Tiana Sharifi is an internationally recognized Canadian expert in anti-sexual exploitation and human trafficking. As the Founder and CEO of the Center for Exploitation Education, she has led numerous prevention initiatives that bridge research, education, and culture. Her work spans social media, speaking engagements, and academic education, and she is a trusted advisor to policymakers, law enforcement, and nonprofits. Tiana’s work has earned her widespread recognition, and she is celebrated as one of the leading voices in prevention education.

For more information, visit Tiana Sharifi's Website or Center for Exploitation Education .

