PC EXPERT Announces 10% Discount on Windows 11 Starting October 23, 2025

New Mexico, USA, October 23, 2025 — PC EXPERT has announced a new pricing update for Windows 11 upgrade, offering customers a 10% discount on the operating system starting today. This update aims to provide more accessible options for users looking to upgrade or purchase Windows 11 through PC EXPERT.

Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, delivers a range of features designed to enhance productivity and user experience. By introducing this price reduction, PC EXPERT seeks to make these advancements more affordable for a broader audience. The discount applies to all standard Windows 11 licenses available through PC EXPERT’s sales channels.

The 10% discount takes effect on October 23, 2025, and will remain available for a limited time. Customers interested in taking advantage of this offer can visit PC EXPERT’s website or authorized retail partners to purchase Windows 11 at the adjusted price.

This pricing update reflects PC EXPERT’s commitment to supporting its customers by providing competitive pricing and access to current technology. It also aligns with ongoing efforts to encourage the adoption of Windows 11 among both individual users and business clients.

For further details on the discount and purchasing options, customers are encouraged to consult PC EXPERT’s official communication channels or contact their sales representatives directly.