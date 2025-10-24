Unive Launches AI-Powered College and Career Counseling Platform

Unive, an innovative edtech startup, has officially launched its AI-powered college and career counseling platform in the United States, making it available to the public after extensive beta-testing. Designed to address the guidance gap experienced by students around the world, Unive provides accessible and affordable support for college applications, career exploration, and more. With college application support in high demand and often out of reach for many, Unive is leveraging cutting-edge, ethical AI technology to provide personalized guidance that can help applicants of all backgrounds succeed.

The launch of Unive comes at a time when, on average, in the United States there is just one guidance counselor for every 385 students. This lack of personalized support makes it difficult for students, particularly those in underfunded schools or without access to private tutoring, to navigate the complex world of college admissions. In some European countries, where guidance counselors are largely unavailable, students are left to figure out the college application process entirely on their own. To make matters worse, the majority of college graduates work in fields unrelated to their undergraduate degree, underscoring the need for better career guidance. Unive’s platform tackles both of these problems by offering expert guidance at every stage of the application process, ensuring students receive the support they need to make informed decisions about their future.

The AI Advantage: Personalized Support at Scale

One of Unive’s key innovations is its ability to provide personalized college admissions guidance at scale. Powered by AI, the platform’s digital advisors track each student’s unique interests, achievements, and career aspirations, offering customized feedback and recommendations that evolve as the student progresses. From helping students draft personal statements, resumes, and cover letters to identifying universities and scholarships that match their goals, Unive ensures that students have access to the resources and advice they need to stand out in the competitive world of college admissions.

“Our AI counselors go beyond what traditional advising can offer by drawing from millions of data points about universities, scholarships, and successful applications,” says Jonas Kavaliauskas, Co-Founder and CEO of Unive. “Each student receives detailed advice drawn from current trends, employment data, and evolving admissions standards, in their own language, tailored to their individual strengths and ambitions.”

A Solution Designed by Experience

Unive’s platform was born from the personal experience of its founder, Jonas Kavaliauskas, who navigated the U.S. college admissions process as an international student. “I went through the U.S. application process and spent hundreds of hours learning how each part worked, making mistakes along the way but eventually earning a spot at my first-choice, Yale,” Kavaliauskas recalls. This firsthand experience led him to advise other students, first through a nonprofit and later through his consulting practice. Over eight years, Kavaliauskas and his teams worked with hundreds of applicants admitted to the top universities in the U.S., U.K., and beyond.

The idea to automate the admissions process came to fruition when Kavaliauskas met his co-founder, Tomas Maksimovic, a data scientist, while they were both working in venture capital investing. “Tomas saw that AI could outperform even the best human counselors if properly trained,” says Kavaliauskas. “After testing the concept and seeing positive results, we, along with our other co-founders, raised VC capital and devoted ourselves to making this a reality.” In a short period of time, Unive’s platform has shown impressive results, with the AI system now outperforming even the best human tutors on many tasks. Students, when given the choice, increasingly rely on the AI support, further validating the effectiveness of the technology.

Ethical AI and Responsible Guidance

As AI technology becomes more pervasive in education, Unive remains committed to using its platform responsibly and ethically. “We strive to be fully compliant with university policies and broader guidelines on ethical AI technology use,” Kavaliauskas says. “Our platform is a supplement to students’ own work, providing responsible and transparent support rather than replacing individual effort.” This is an important distinction, as many students fear that using generalist AI tools like ChatGPT could lead to issues with plagiarism. Unive’s AI system is specifically designed to assist students in a way that supports their individual efforts, ensuring that their work remains authentic and compliant with academic standards.

Sample image showing what the inside of the platform looks like.

Expanding to Western Europe and University Partnerships

Currently, Unive’s platform is focused on helping U.S. students, but the company has plans to expand to Western Europe and deepen its partnerships with universities in the coming years. By harnessing its AI technology, Unive aims to support universities in their recruitment efforts, helping them reach students who are the right fit for their programs. “As our algorithms continue to learn, we’ll be able to match students and universities more effectively and even help admissions teams evaluate thousands of applications at scale,” says Kavaliauskas. “Our goal is to become an essential tool on both sides of the admissions process, paving the way for greater access and opportunity matching.”

As Unive’s technology continues to evolve, the platform’s potential to revolutionize the college admissions process grows. With its commitment to accessibility, affordability, and personalized support, Unive is set to play a major role in shaping the future of higher education counseling.

Unive Wins Best College Application Tool of 2025

Unive has been recognized as the Best College Application Tool in the U.S. of 2025 by the prestigious Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights Unive’s innovative use of AI technology to provide accessible, personalized college admissions guidance, setting it apart in the competitive edtech industry. With a strong focus on affordability, scalability, and ethical AI, Unive offers students a comprehensive support system, helping them navigate the complex college application process.

About Unive

Unive is an AI-powered college and career counseling platform that supports students at every stage of their journey to higher education and beyond. By combining advanced, data-driven AI guidance with input from top admissions experts, Unive helps students make informed decisions, strengthen their applications, and access scholarship opportunities at universities worldwide.

