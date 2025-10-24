MergersandAcquisitions.net Expands Advisory Network to Include Independent Sponsors and Family Offices

MergersandAcquisitions.net, a leading online mergers and acquisitions platform for connecting buyers, sellers, and advisors in the middle market, today announced the expansion of its advisory network to include independent sponsors and family offices.

This move marks a major step forward in the company’s mission to bridge the gap between capital and opportunity, creating a transparent and efficient environment for dealmakers seeking curated access to high-quality middle-market transactions.

“Expanding our network to include independent sponsors and family offices is a natural evolution of our mission,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director at MergersandAcquisitions.net. “We’re focused on connecting the people behind the capital with the opportunities that create long-term value. This expansion is about breaking down barriers and opening up access to the types of deals that were once only available to large institutions.”

Expanding Access to Quality Deal Flow

The enhanced advisory network introduces a more inclusive and dynamic ecosystem for deal professionals. By integrating vetted independent sponsors, family offices, and select private equity partners, MergersandAcquisitions.net aims to foster deeper collaboration across the investment landscape.

Independent sponsors gain access to qualified investors and targeted acquisition opportunities, while family offices can explore direct investment and co-sponsorship opportunities across a variety of industries. The company’s platform leverages proprietary deal-matching algorithms and data-driven insights to streamline introductions, due diligence, and capital alignment.

“The independent sponsor model continues to gain momentum, and family offices are increasingly looking for direct access to quality private deals,” added Schwab. “By bringing these groups together on a single platform, we’re enabling more efficient deal flow, stronger alignment, and better outcomes across the board.”

Empowering the New Era of Middle-Market M&A

The expansion comes amid a growing shift toward technology-enabled deal sourcing and relationship-driven investing. Independent sponsors—entrepreneurial operators who pursue acquisitions without committed capital—have become a driving force in lower- and mid-market transactions. Family offices, in turn, are seeking flexible, direct investment opportunities outside of traditional fund structures.

MergersandAcquisitions.net is at the forefront of this trend, providing the infrastructure, data tools, and community that connect these key players. The company’s focus on transparency, efficiency, and curation has positioned it as a trusted resource for dealmakers nationwide.

Looking Ahead

With this expansion, MergersandAcquisitions.net plans to continue growing its network to include investment bankers, legal advisors, and institutional capital partners. The company is also investing in platform enhancements, including AI-assisted matchmaking, deal analytics dashboards, and enhanced compliance workflows designed to simplify transactions.

Call to Action

Professionals interested in joining the advisory network can request access at: MergersandAcquisitions.net

About MergersandAcquisitions.net

MergersandAcquisitions.net connects business buyers, sellers, and advisors in the middle market. The platform provides curated deal flow, data-driven insights, and access to capital partners including independent sponsors, family offices, and private equity groups. Through technology and transparency, MergersandAcquisitions.net enables more efficient and collaborative M&A transactions. The site is a division of InvestNet, LLC and HOLDco.