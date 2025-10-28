DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Digital Marketing Agency, Marketer, Expands to Kansas City, Missouri

ByEthan Lin

Oct 28, 2025

Marketer, a leading full-service digital marketing agency known for its data-driven growth strategies, today announced its official launch into the Kansas City market. The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to helping local businesses build sustainable online visibility and compete more effectively in an increasingly digital-first economy.

“Kansas City is a city on the rise — with innovation, entrepreneurship, and local pride driving its business growth,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer.co. “We’re excited to bring our national expertise and local focus to help businesses here thrive online.”

Marketer.co has earned its reputation as a trusted growth partner for brands of all sizes, providing an integrated suite of digital marketing solutions that includes SEO, PPC advertising, content marketing, link building, and website development. The agency operates under a broad umbrella alongside other complementary brands, including SEO.co, PPC.co, DEV.co, Link.Build, and VID.co, offering end-to-end marketing solutions that align with each client’s growth objectives.

“We don’t just run campaigns — we build long-term growth systems for our clients,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Marketer.co. “Our Kansas City presence will focus on helping small and mid-sized businesses compete nationally by leveraging proven, transparent marketing strategies.”

The Kansas City digital marketing expansion underscores Marketer.co’s ongoing mission to provide personalized, high-impact marketing tailored to the unique needs of regional markets. The company plans to engage with local organizations, chambers of commerce, and startup incubators to strengthen community ties and help local entrepreneurs scale through digital excellence.

Local businesses can now access Marketer.co’s full range of services, including:

  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO) – On-page, technical, and local optimization for organic visibility.
  • Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Management – Campaign management across Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn.
  • Content Marketing & Digital PR – Strategic content creation and distribution for authority growth.
  • Website Design & Development – Professional website builds and redesigns through DEV.co.
  • Video Marketing – Social and brand storytelling through VID.co.
  • Link Building – Quality-driven link outreach via Link.Build.

Kansas City businesses interested in growing their online presence can schedule a complimentary digital strategy consultation at Marketer.co

About Marketer.co

Marketer.co is a full-service digital marketing agency providing Kansas City SEO, PPC, PR, content marketing, link building, and web development services for businesses nationwide. With a focus on measurable results, transparency, and long-term growth, Marketer.co helps brands navigate the complexities of online marketing with confidence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Estate.co Refocuses on Commercial Real Estate to Meet Surging Business Demand in Northwest Arkansas
Oct 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
Advantage Media Partners introduces AI into the SEO and Marketing Program
Oct 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
Strategic Financial Solutions Celebrates 30 Years of Client-Centric Advice
Oct 28, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801