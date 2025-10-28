Digital Marketing Agency, Marketer, Expands to Kansas City, Missouri

Marketer, a leading full-service digital marketing agency known for its data-driven growth strategies, today announced its official launch into the Kansas City market. The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to helping local businesses build sustainable online visibility and compete more effectively in an increasingly digital-first economy.

“Kansas City is a city on the rise — with innovation, entrepreneurship, and local pride driving its business growth,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer.co. “We’re excited to bring our national expertise and local focus to help businesses here thrive online.”

Marketer.co has earned its reputation as a trusted growth partner for brands of all sizes, providing an integrated suite of digital marketing solutions that includes SEO, PPC advertising, content marketing, link building, and website development. The agency operates under a broad umbrella alongside other complementary brands, including SEO.co, PPC.co, DEV.co, Link.Build, and VID.co, offering end-to-end marketing solutions that align with each client’s growth objectives.

“We don’t just run campaigns — we build long-term growth systems for our clients,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Marketer.co. “Our Kansas City presence will focus on helping small and mid-sized businesses compete nationally by leveraging proven, transparent marketing strategies.”

The Kansas City digital marketing expansion underscores Marketer.co’s ongoing mission to provide personalized, high-impact marketing tailored to the unique needs of regional markets. The company plans to engage with local organizations, chambers of commerce, and startup incubators to strengthen community ties and help local entrepreneurs scale through digital excellence.

Local businesses can now access Marketer.co’s full range of services, including:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) – On-page, technical, and local optimization for organic visibility.

– On-page, technical, and local optimization for organic visibility. Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Management – Campaign management across Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn.

– Campaign management across Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn. Content Marketing & Digital PR – Strategic content creation and distribution for authority growth.

– Strategic content creation and distribution for authority growth. Website Design & Development – Professional website builds and redesigns through DEV.co.

– Professional website builds and redesigns through DEV.co. Video Marketing – Social and brand storytelling through VID.co.

– Social and brand storytelling through VID.co. Link Building – Quality-driven link outreach via Link.Build.

Kansas City businesses interested in growing their online presence can schedule a complimentary digital strategy consultation at Marketer.co

About Marketer.co

Marketer.co is a full-service digital marketing agency providing Kansas City SEO, PPC, PR, content marketing, link building, and web development services for businesses nationwide. With a focus on measurable results, transparency, and long-term growth, Marketer.co helps brands navigate the complexities of online marketing with confidence.