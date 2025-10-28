DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Advantage Media Partners introduces AI into the SEO and Marketing Program

ByEthan Lin

Oct 28, 2025

Advantage Media Partners, a Beaverton digital marketing company, has announced the addition of new AI-powered services to the search engine optimization and marketing programs. Utilizing the increasingly sophisticated power of artificial intelligence, with the insights they have developed in their 15+ years as Certified Google Partners, they aim to help clients maintain and improve their visibility and reach in an online landscape where AI is becoming used more and more to navigate the internet.

Aside from using AI to further improve their marketing, advertising, and other services, Advantage Media Partners has begun providing services that address the growing share of internet traffic that is guided by AI, as well. More potential customers online are using AI-search results from tools like ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overview, meaning that websites that get picked up and featured by AI tools are more likely to pull in traffic from those sources, as well.

As such, Advantage Media Partners has incorporated AI as part of their SEO services, as part of a practice becoming known as GEO (or generative engine optimization). This is a new approach that optimizes websites and content so that they are more likely to be picked up by AI-driven tools, such as the aforementioned ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overview.

AI-driven insights are also becoming a larger part of the general services offered within their SEO package, as well. For instance, they are now using AI to optimize their title and description tag generation process, ensuring that website text features more in search engine results. They are also combining AI with Google Analytics Installation & Setup, using it to track the results of their marketing efforts in real time, as well as Google Search Console Setup & Installation, to generate SEO insights. AI is also being used in schema markup services to improve SEO and file optimization to work directly with AI crawlers (such as those used by ChatGPT) to improve how AI-driven sites and search tools can use data on the client’s website.

Driven by 15+ years of experience and hands-on work, the team at Advantage Media Partners understands that the role of AI is not to replace the insight of real humans, who can apply the human context to any strategy, but rather to enhance it. They aim to do that with their new AI-driven SEO and marketing services.

For more information about Advantage Media Partners, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Estate.co Refocuses on Commercial Real Estate to Meet Surging Business Demand in Northwest Arkansas
Oct 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
Digital Marketing Agency, Marketer, Expands to Kansas City, Missouri
Oct 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
Strategic Financial Solutions Celebrates 30 Years of Client-Centric Advice
Oct 28, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801