Malfeasance in Eagle Cove Announced by Logan Bahr

A New Chapter in the Acclaimed Eagle Cove Series

Mystery author Logan Bahr has officially released Malfeasance in Eagle Cove, the third title in the Detective Larry Saunders Mystery Series. Following the success of Murder in Eagle Cove and Mayhem in Eagle Cove, Bahr’s latest novel deepens the intrigue within the quiet coastal town that readers have come to know.

The series follows Detective Larry Saunders, a calm and analytical investigator known for his intellect and compassion. In this newest installment, Saunders confronts a case that tests his understanding of loyalty and truth. The story weaves suspense with emotional complexity, inviting readers to question the boundaries between justice and morality.

Inspired by Classic Detective Fiction

Logan Bahr draws inspiration from celebrated mystery writers such as Michael Connelly, Patricia Cornwell, and Dan Brown. His writing combines the procedural discipline of classic detective novels with the pacing and immediacy of contemporary thrillers.

“My goal has always been to write mysteries that are both smart and human,” said Bahr. “My characters are ordinary people who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances, working together to uncover the truth.”

His editor, bestselling novelist Jonas Saul, plays a vital role in refining the tension and movement throughout each story. Their collaboration ensures that every chapter keeps the reader engaged, with action and purpose woven into each page.

From Michigan to Panama: The Author Behind the Name

Logan Bahr is the pen name of Gregory Kitzmiller, an American writer who now resides in the Republic of Panama. Kitzmiller uses the pseudonym to distinguish his mystery fiction from his established nonfiction career.

He first gained recognition as the author of 2 Retire in Panama?, a practical and award-winning guide for expatriates. The book earned the “Distinguished Favorite” honor from the NYC Big Book Award in 2020. His updated second edition, Retired in Panama, was released last year, sharing insights and personal experiences about life abroad.

Born and raised in Michigan, Kitzmiller attended Mattawan High School and graduated from Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids with a Bachelor of Science in Management. After a successful professional career, he and his wife, Jen, retired to Panama, where they enjoy coastal living and travel throughout Latin America, Europe, and beyond.

Authentic Storytelling with Global Perspective

Kitzmiller’s life experiences have informed his approach to fiction. His time abroad introduced him to new cultures, settings, and perspectives that shape his storytelling. Living near the beach in Coronado, Panama, he writes with a focus on human behavior, social dynamics, and moral complexity.

His transition from nonfiction to fiction demonstrates a rare versatility. “In both my nonfiction and my novels, I aim to tell stories that connect people,” Bahr explained. “Whether it’s helping retirees find a home in Panama or guiding readers through a mystery, it’s all about understanding human nature.”

This balance of realism and imagination is evident throughout the Eagle Cove series, where crimes unfold through logic, patience, and collaboration rather than violence or spectacle.

Reader Engagement and Literary Reception

Since its debut, the Detective Larry Saunders Mystery Series has earned consistent praise for its authenticity and depth. Readers appreciate the teamwork among characters and the steady unraveling of mysteries that reward attention to detail.

Bahr’s work has been described as thoughtful and cinematic, offering vivid imagery without losing emotional subtlety. Reviews on Amazon and Goodreads emphasize the strength of his storytelling and the believability of his characters.

The author continues to grow his audience through digital engagement. His official website features updates, excerpts, and information about upcoming releases. On social media, Bahr connects with readers through Facebook , TikTok , and YouTube , where he shares book trailers, interviews, and insights into his writing process.

Collaboration and the Art of Suspense

Working with editor Jonas Saul, Bahr has developed a structured approach to mystery writing. Saul, an accomplished thriller author, encourages a focus on movement and intensity in each scene. Their partnership ensures that Bahr’s stories maintain steady pacing and a sense of forward momentum, qualities often praised by readers who enjoy procedural fiction.

This disciplined collaboration has positioned Bahr among authors who value authenticity over sensationalism. His characters rely on intelligence and observation rather than violence, and his mysteries invite readers to participate intellectually in solving the case.

Continuing the Legacy of Detective Larry Saunders

With Malfeasance in Eagle Cove now available, Bahr has already begun outlining future installments in the Detective Larry Saunders Mystery Series. Each upcoming book will expand on themes of truth, ethics, and personal redemption.

As the series evolves, Bahr remains dedicated to offering readers stories that engage both mind and heart. The Eagle Cove universe continues to grow, combining classic storytelling with modern sensibility , a hallmark of Bahr’s emerging literary legacy.

Readers can explore the full series, including Murder in Eagle Cove, Mayhem in Eagle Cove, and Malfeasance in Eagle Cove, through Amazon or visit loganbahr-author.com for more information.

About The Detective Larry Saunders Mystery Series

The Detective Larry Saunders Mystery Series is a collection of contemporary crime novels centered around Detective Larry Saunders, a mild-mannered investigator solving intricate cases in the fictional town of Eagle Cove. The series emphasizes teamwork, logic, and moral reflection, appealing to fans of thoughtful detective fiction.

About Logan Bahr

Logan Bahr is the pen name of author Gregory Kitzmiller, an American writer based in the Republic of Panama. Known for both his mystery fiction and nonfiction work on expatriate living, Kitzmiller has been featured on podcasts, radio programs, and international writing platforms. His works combine analytical depth with human insight, reflecting his experiences as a traveler and storyteller.

Media Contact

Name: Gregory Kitzmiller (Logan Bahr Author)

Email: loganbahrauthor@gmail.com

Website: https://loganbahr-author.com

Facebook: Logan Bahr Author

TikTok: @loganbahrauthor

YouTube: Greg Kitzmiller