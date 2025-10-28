DMR News

MyAmalfiCharter Expands Online Platform to Meet Growing Demand for Specialized Luxury Amalfi Coast Yacht Charters

Oct 28, 2025

Following its team’s presence at the 2025 Sanremo Yacht Show, DMA Yachting is enhancing its commitment to the Italian charter market by investing further in its dedicated Amalfi Coast brand, MyAmalfiCharter. The move is part of a broader effort to support charter clients seeking Amalfi coast yacht charters, with deeper insights, curated vessel selections, and regional expertise.

Over 70 luxury yachts were personally reviewed by DMA Yachting’s brokers at the Sanremo event. This hands-on assessment is already fueling a new wave of content for MyAmalfiCharter, including a curated list of best luxury yacht charters in Amalfi, public expert yacht reviews, expanded itinerary guides, and real-time charter availability tailored to the Amalfi region.

“After seeing the lineup at Sanremo, there’s no doubt that Italy is leading the superyacht charter scene in Europe,” said Nadja Asmus, one of MyAmalfiCharter’s superyacht charter brokers. “It’s operating on a completely different level compared to destinations like Greece or Croatia. The yachts are just getting bigger, newer, and more sophisticated – this is truly the top end of the market.”

While many industry eyes were on the latest models and technological upgrades, senior DMA broker Yanna Pristas was especially drawn to the growing fleet of classic vessels that have undergone comprehensive refits. “We’re seeing a lot of new yachts with cutting-edge features,” she said. “But what really stood out to me were the older, more classic yachts that have been refitted to a standard that rivals brand-new builds. They have a charming, timeless interior, and most importantly, larger cabin spaces thanks to the wider hulls of their era. You’re essentially getting a new yacht at the value of an older one.”

The team is now compiling a refined list of these upgraded vessels for presentation to clients seeking unique, high-value options for the upcoming charter season.

This renewed focus on Amalfi motor yacht rental comes as demand for ultra-premium experiences in the region continues to rise. With its established presence in Italy and growing brand recognition, MyAmalfiCharter is positioning itself as the go-to resource for curated Amalfi luxury yacht charter options — combining technical yacht knowledge with local itinerary expertise.

Future updates will include more detailed coverage of the regional charter market, vessel spotlight features, and seasonal availability updates, further cementing the brand’s niche authority in the Italian yachting space.

MyAmalfiCharter.com currently offers tailored itineraries along the Amalfi Coast, including Positano, Capri, Ravello, and beyond. The platform is part of DMA Yachting’s broader network of regional charter brands, aimed at delivering location-specific expertise under a shared commitment to quality and service.

