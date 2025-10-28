From Moldova’s IT Park to Global Markets: dynares Launches AI Marketing Platform for Growth-Stage SaaS Firms

A new cross-border adtech startup from Eastern Europe is taking aim at inefficiencies in digital marketing. dynares , founded by marketer and entrepreneur Dan Tabaran, today announced the launch of its AI marketing platform designed to help growth-stage SaaS companies automate campaign creation, reduce acquisition costs, and scale globally.

Operating out of Romania with an R&D hub in Moldova’s IT Park, dynares brings a data-driven approach to adtech innovation. Its AI system automatically generates ad campaigns, AI landing pages, and keyword-personalized experiences that connect ad intent with user conversion paths. The platform targets the growing frustration among SaaS marketers spending hours on manual builds across disconnected tools.

Tabaran, who built dynares after years in performance marketing, said the company was created to “close the gap between creativity and scalability.”

“We’ve seen SaaS marketers lose as much as 30 to 40 percent of their budget to manual inefficiencies,” said Tabaran, founder and CEO of dynares. “Our platform changes that. With AI, every keyword, every search intent, and every landing page can be automatically aligned in minutes. The future of ad creation isn’t about adding tools. It’s about removing barriers.”

Dynares noted that according to industry estimates, global SaaS advertising spend surpassed $25 billion in 2024, with performance marketers facing increasing pressure to deliver measurable ROI while controlling costs. dynares aims to be at the intersection of AI advertising and SaaS automation, promising higher relevancy scores and stronger conversion rates without requiring additional technical staff.

The launch follows a seed investment from Crescendo Ventures, valuing dynares at €1.6 million. The company plans to expand its client base across Europe and North America, targeting small and mid-sized software businesses seeking scalable marketing systems.

Built for marketers rather than developers, dynares automates the entire PPC funnel—from ad creation to personalized landing pages and real-time conversion synchronization. Its AI engine learns from performance data to test variations, keep top-performing content live, and continuously improve relevance over time.

Tabaran said dynares aims to make marketing intelligence more accessible for non-technical teams.

“Our goal is simple: to make enterprise-grade adtech available to every SaaS company, whether they’re in San Francisco or Chișinău,” he said. “We believe the next wave of digital innovation won’t come from Silicon Valley alone. It’s happening right here in Eastern Europe, where creativity and resourcefulness drive new technology.”

The platform’s early adopters include marketing teams looking to consolidate their tools and cut down on repetitive manual tasks. With built-in integrations for Google Ads, CRMs, and analytics platforms, dynares provides a unified dashboard that automates A/B testing, campaign generation, and keyword optimization.

By using artificial intelligence to match search intent with personalized landing pages, this Eastern Europe startup seeks to help SaaS companies improve quality scores, lower cost-per-click, and achieve faster market scalability. This automation approach reflects a growing trend in Moldova tech and Romanian startup ecosystems—where founders are building globally competitive tools from smaller markets.

Tabaran said industry observers have seen dynares as part of a new wave of adtech innovation from Central and Eastern Europe. The region’s mix of technical talent, cost efficiency, and cross-border collaboration has made it fertile ground for SaaS development.

The company is also betting on transparency and measurable value. Instead of traditional agency retainers, dynares uses a scalable pricing model where clients can start for free and upgrade as they grow, aligning incentives with customer success.

The founder says that AI marketing is entering a maturity phase where automation no longer replaces human insight, but it amplifies it. “AI should not erase the human touch in marketing,” Tabaran said. “It should handle the heavy lifting so teams can focus on creativity and strategy.”

With its dual presence in Moldova and Romania, dynares demonstrates how smaller ecosystems can export software innovation globally. By leveraging the infrastructure of Moldova’s IT Park and Romania’s growing startup scene, the company aims to become a key player in the AI-driven marketing landscape.

About dynares

dynares is an AI marketing and SaaS automation platform that helps businesses generate and optimize ad campaigns and AI landing pages automatically. Headquartered in Romania with research and development in Moldova’s IT Park, the company provides growth-stage and SMB SaaS firms with tools to reduce acquisition costs and scale efficiently.

Founded by Dan Tabaran, dynares combines marketing intelligence and automation to deliver high-relevance campaigns that connect every keyword with a personalized landing experience. Backed by Crescendo Ventures, dynares aims to redefine how businesses approach digital growth through automation and contextual relevance.