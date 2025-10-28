DMR News

Innovation in Automation: How Lotus Laser is Changing the Game

Oct 28, 2025

Lotus Laser Systems are celebrating 30 years in the industry by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in laser automation. Investing heavily into R&D is their mantra: by constantly striving to be better than before, they’ve developed a fully modular solution to laser automation, making 24/7 production more accessible than ever.

Scalability and around-the-clock production are no longer just desirable for thriving businesses, they’re essential. Lotus Laser Systems recognised the need for automation to be adaptable, so they engineered their entire range of automation accessories with one core principle: modularity.

It’s like Lego on a grand scale.

At the heart of every great production process is innovation, and the state-of-the-art COBOT (collaborative robot) arm is a real game-changer. This all-in-one 6 axis COBOT system bolts to the side of a Lotus Laser machine and is controlled by the same HMI as the laser. It’s a plug in and play situation, where the machine and accessory think with the same brain to ensure they work together flawlessly.

Once connected to the laser machine, the COBOT arm can work faultlessly twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. It can replicate any motion that a human arm can make with an accuracy down to 0.1mm, making productivity possibilities skyrocket with one push of a button.

Innovation often starts with a specific challenge, and that’s exactly how Lotus Laser’s VIBRO Plate Stacker was conceived. Initially a bespoke solution to plate marking, it’s so successful in its output it quickly became one of the company’s bestselling accessories.

Just like the COBOT, this modular accessory slots effortlessly into the brand’s flagship machine, the Meta-C, and allows for hundreds of plates to be marked at the touch of a button. But why VIBRO? The clue’s in the name.

During extensive testing, R&D found one problem that affected the efficiency of the plate stacker’s automated production capabilities: plates getting stuck together. To combat this, the team at Lotus came up with a simple, yet brilliant, solution: vibrations.

As the plate stacker collects each new part, the specialised motors inside create a vibration, allowing any cling-on plates to fall back into the pile. Simple, yet effective. Now the plate stacker joins Lotus Laser’s army of fully automated, modular accessories that are set to redefine production lines.

When it comes to increasing productivity in business, this often means investing in a whole new unit. Lotus Laser Systems are designed for the long haul, they work tirelessly for 10-15 years with virtually zero faults, so investing in a new unit to upscale production isn’t a good return on investment for their customers. Instead, Lotus Laser have designed their machines to be ready, today, for whatever you may need them for tomorrow.

Every element of Lotus Laser’s automation suite, from the COBOT and plate stacker to their conveyer systems, are designed with modularity in mind. This modular design principle means every laser is easily upgradable, meaning you can build your perfect laser automation set up, piece by piece, to suit the needs of your business. Clever and cost efficient, it’s why Lotus Laser is quickly becoming the leading developer and provider of bespoke laser systems.

