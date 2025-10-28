Liv Hospital Expands Sports Cardiology Services to Advance Heart Health and Athletic Performance

Liv Hospital has announced the expansion of its Sports Cardiology Department, reinforcing its commitment to advancing cardiovascular health for athletes, professionals, and fitness enthusiasts. The specialized service integrates advanced diagnostic technology with evidence-based cardiovascular care to optimize performance while safeguarding heart health.

The initiative underscores Liv Hospital’s leadership in combining sports medicine with cardiology to meet the growing demand for comprehensive heart health programs tailored to active individuals.

Specialized Focus on Cardiac Care for Athletes

The Sports Cardiology Department at Liv Hospital provides in-depth evaluations for athletes at all levels — from professional competitors to recreational participants. The program is designed to detect and manage cardiovascular risks, ensure safe sports participation, and guide long-term athletic health.

The hospital’s multidisciplinary approach brings together cardiologists, sports medicine specialists, physiotherapists, and nutrition experts. Through coordinated care, patients receive customized assessments and training guidance based on their cardiovascular profile.

Comprehensive Diagnostic and Preventive Services

Liv Hospital’s sports cardiology program offers a full spectrum of cardiac evaluations, including electrocardiograms (ECG), echocardiograms (ECHO), exercise stress testing, cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET), and advanced imaging. These tests help identify underlying heart abnormalities and measure functional performance under physical stress.

Preventive strategies are a core component of the service, aimed at reducing the risk of sudden cardiac events among athletes and active individuals. The team also provides personalized exercise prescriptions for those with existing heart conditions, ensuring safe and medically supervised activity.

Integrating Performance Medicine and Heart Safety

The expansion integrates sports cardiology with performance medicine, enabling athletes to reach their peak physical condition without compromising cardiovascular safety. Liv Hospital’s specialists utilize advanced performance analytics, biomechanics, and wearable heart monitoring technology to ensure precise, data-driven insights for every patient.

This program supports endurance athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and patients recovering from cardiac procedures — delivering a complete system of prevention, monitoring, and optimization.

Enhancing Long-Term Cardiovascular Wellness

Liv Hospital continues to pioneer modern approaches to cardiac care through early detection, preventive screening, and personalized rehabilitation programs. By combining innovative technology with expert medical guidance, the hospital ensures that each athlete can train and compete with confidence in their heart health.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is a premier healthcare institution in Istanbul, Turkey, recognized for its excellence in advanced medical care, technology integration, and multidisciplinary treatment. The hospital provides comprehensive services across cardiology, oncology, neurology, and sports medicine, with a mission to deliver world-class healthcare that meets international standards of safety and precision.