E-Waste Recycling in Oklahoma Now Easier Than Ever with New Website Launched by Marrs Recycling

Marrs Recycling, a trusted leader in IT asset management and electronics recycling, has officially launched its redesigned website, providing businesses with better tools to manage and dispose of electronic waste safely and sustainably. The new platform, https://www.marrsit.com/ , offers a streamlined user experience and educational resources to help reduce the growing impact of e-waste across Oklahoma and beyond.

With technology evolving rapidly, improper disposal of outdated devices and storage media has become a growing concern for both consumers and corporations. Marrs Recycling’s new site highlights the company’s mission to promote environmental responsibility through certified recycling, data security, and sustainable IT lifecycle management.

As part of its expanded digital resources, the company also provides comprehensive information on secure data destruction through https://www.marrsit.com/hard-drive-shredding/ , ensuring that confidential information is permanently destroyed before electronic assets are recycled or resold. This service offers peace of mind for businesses and individuals seeking to protect their sensitive data while complying with environmental and privacy regulations.

“Our goal is to make responsible e-waste recycling and data security accessible to everyone,” said Matthew Self, spokesperson for Marrs Recycling. “The new website simplifies how customers engage with our services—whether they’re recycling electronics, scheduling pickups, or learning how to safely dispose of IT assets. We’re proud to support sustainability in the digital age.”

Beyond its recycling and data security initiatives, Marrs Recycling remains a trusted partner for large-scale IT asset disposition (ITAD) programs. Through https://www.marrsit.com/it-asset-disposition/ , the company helps organizations recover value from retired equipment, maintain compliance, and minimize their environmental footprint. Marrs Recycling’s team of certified professionals manages every step of the process, from collection to final reporting, ensuring transparency, security, and sustainability.

With a growing demand for sustainable technology practices, Marrs Recycling continues to lead Oklahoma’s efforts in responsible electronics recycling, environmental protection, and data security innovation. The company’s modernized website reflects its long-standing commitment to empowering communities to recycle smarter, protect data, and build a cleaner future.

