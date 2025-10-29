JJ Twins Announce Release of New Album CONCLUDED Featuring Hit Singles

The Story of JJ Twins: A Musical Journey of Harmony

Julian and Jason Prins, known professionally as the JJ Twins, have gained recognition in the music industry for their vocal talent and harmonious twin bond. From the age of 10, they showcased their exceptional skills in singing, songwriting, beatboxing, and composing, quickly developing a deep connection with music. Inspired by iconic groups such as the Backstreet Boys and Westlife, and artists like James Blunt and inspired by Akon, the twins embraced the genres of R&B and Hip Hop to craft a unique sound.

Their musical journey began early, with their talent growing stronger over the years, eventually carving a path that would establish them as prominent figures in the industry. As twin brothers, they bring an element of originality and a special bond to their music, allowing them to create songs that connect with listeners worldwide. The duo’s ability to blend personal experiences and emotional expression through their music which sets them apart in the global music scene.

JJ Twins’ New Album CONCLUDED – A Reflection on Love, Betrayal, and Pain

The JJ Twins’ latest album, CONCLUDED, is an emotional exploration of love, heartbreak, and the healing process after a difficult relationship. Featuring seven tracks, the album delves into real-life experiences of betrayal and pain, transforming these emotions into deeply resonant music. Each song offers a glimpse into the brothers’ personal stories, which are universal to anyone who has gone through heartache and emotional turmoil.

Two standout tracks from CONCLUDED include “Can’t Get You Off My Mind” and “You Left Me Here to Die.” These singles have been particularly well-received by fans, with their raw vulnerability and poignant lyrics resonating deeply. The album reflects the twins’ unique ability to convey complex emotions through their music, allowing listeners to connect with them on a deeply personal level.

A Career Fueled by Passion and Recognition

Over the years, the JJ Twins have achieved several notable milestones in their career, showcasing their growth as artists. Their remarkable talent has earned them multiple awards, including victories at the Friends In Action competition and being crowned All Island Winners at The Festival of Music. The Twins topped the charts with their festive single “All I Want Is You This Christmas” soaring to No. 1 on the respected Yes Homegrown Top 15 Charts in Sri Lanka — a testament to its widespread appeal and the duo’s growing resonance with the region’s audience.

Meanwhile, their holiday-anthem “Home For Christmas” nestled comfortably at the No. 5 spot, and their emotionally charged track “You Left Me Here To Die” climbed to No. 3, proving that the JJ Twins are not only dominating with seasonal joy but also delivering poignant material that connects deeply. These accolades have helped solidify their reputation as respected musicians in the industry.

Their international presence has also grown, with their first international collaborations with a well established Dutch DJ/Producer Pieter Herweijer, notable Maldivian artists TOY and LMTS of Symbolic Records and their first international tour in Indonesia being a significant milestone in their journey. During the tour, they collaborated with notable Indonesian artists such as Bonerutzy, Phaet Selanno, and DeifyDee, further expanding their fan base and fostering cross-cultural collaboration. Their ability to collaborate with international artists has allowed the JJ Twins to create music that transcends borders and speaks to a global audience.

JJ Twins Launch KOKONUT — A Fresh Wave of Oversized Streetwear

The dynamic duo JJ Twins are making major moves beyond the studio with the launch of their brand-new clothing line, KOKONUT. Known for their bold energy and unique sound, the twins are now channeling that same creative spirit into fashion.

The debut collection features oversized T-shirts that blend effortless comfort with a clean, street-inspired aesthetic — a true reflection of the JJ Twins’ personal style. Each piece in the KOKONUT line embodies their laid-back yet confident vibe, designed for fans who live and breathe individuality and self-expression.

JJ Twins Foundation: Empowering Communities and Changing Lives

The JJ Twins Foundation, a compassionate non-profit organization, continues to make a remarkable difference in the lives of less fortunate individuals and families through its wide range of charitable initiatives. Founded with a mission to bring hope, support, and opportunity to those in need, the foundation has become a trusted force for good within local communities.

Through programs focused on education, healthcare, food security, and community development, the JJ Twins Foundation works tirelessly to uplift vulnerable groups and provide them with the resources needed to build a better future. From distributing essential supplies to supporting underprivileged children and families, the foundation’s efforts are driven by a deep commitment to social responsibility and human kindness.

“Our goal is simple — to give back, inspire hope, and create opportunities where they are needed most,” said a spokesperson for the JJ Twins Foundation. “We believe that even small acts of kindness can spark lasting change.”

As the foundation continues to expand its outreach and partnerships, it remains dedicated to its core mission: helping the less fortunate and fostering a spirit of compassion and unity across all communities.

For more information or to learn how to support the JJ Twins Foundation’s initiatives, please visit https://instagram.com/jjtwinsfoundation

A Bright Future for the JJ Twins

The JJ Twins continue to evolve and innovate in their musical career. As they look toward the future, they are preparing for new releases in 2026, offering fans fresh music and new experiences. Their ongoing creative journey promises to bring even more introspective, heartfelt music that continues to reflect their personal growth and experiences.

About JJ Twins

The JJ Twins, Julian and Jason Prins, are a twin duo from Sri Lanka who have become well-known in the R&B and Hip Hop genres. Their musical career began at a young age and has since evolved into an international venture. With numerous hit singles, albums, and collaborations, the JJ Twins have established themselves as a unique and influential force in the music world. Their music is deeply personal, often reflecting their life experiences, making it relatable to audiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

Singer/Songwriter, JJ Twins

Email: jjtwinsofficial@gmail.com

Linktree: https://linktree.com/jjtwinsmusic

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jjtwinsofficial

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@jjtwins

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@jjtwinsmusic

Facebook: https://facebook.com/jjtwinssingers

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2SPPETpK6dRVH63X6EdFu1?si=G89niQv3Q8a-in_-2G86xA

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/mv/artist/jj-twins/1488263938